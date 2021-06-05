Post Time: Belmont undercard features plenty of graded stakes action

ELMONT – The final leg of this year’s Triple Crown has a full undercard of graded stakes action from Belmont Park on Saturday afternoon.
The two big newsmakers out of Long Island are the scratch of Swiss Skydiver from the Ogden Phipps because of a fever, trainer Kenny McPeek tweeted, and the withdrawal of top jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.
Unfortunately Swiss Skydiver had a 104 fever this morning. We are a scratch. We’ve treated her to knock down the fever and will regroup later in the season. Never easy. pic.twitter.com/B3jJBKcKNX— Kenny McPeek (@KennyMcPeek) June 4, 2021
Ortiz is on the shelf after a bad spill aboard first-time starter Equal Pay as they turned for home. Ortiz was slated to ride Known Agenda for trainer Todd Pletcher. A replacement rider will be named by Pletcher on Saturday morning.
The undercard will feature nine graded stakes in total, including eight Grade 1 races. The 153rd running of the $1.5 million Grade 1 Belmont Stakes is carded as Race 11 and will have a post time of 6:49 p.m. EDT. NBC will have live coverage starting at 5 p.m. EDT and NBCSN will have coverage starting at 3 p.m.
Let’s take a look at all the Grade 1 stakes races on the undercard:
Race 3 – Grade 1 Woody Stephens S. (Post time: 12:47 p.m.)
A small field of six will run 7 furlongs on the dirt in the $400,000 race named after the trainer who won five consecutive Belmont Stakes from 1982 to 1986. 3-Jackie’s Warrior (7-5) should enjoy the cutback from his Pat Day Mile win on Kentucky Derby day. 6-Caddo River (4-1) cuts back for trainer Brad Cox and is a win threat with Florent Geroux aboard. 2-Drain the Clock (7-2) was geared down in the Bay Shore and could surprise with another move forward. 4-Dream Shake (5-2) ships in for trainer Peter Eurton and is looking to better his Pat Day Mile.
Selections: 1 – Jackie’s Warrior; 2 – Caddo River; 3 – Drain the Clock; 4 – Dream Shake
Race 5 – Grade 1 Acorn S. (Post time 2:01 p.m.)
Salty group of 3-year-old fillies go to post in the $500,000 Acorn at a mile. Kentucky Oaks runner-up 6-Search Results (Even) is the odds-on favorite for Chad Brown coming off her lone career loss. She was beaten a neck by the talented Malathaat at Churchill Downs. 2-Obligatory (6-1) scored in the Eight Belles at 16-1 and should relish the additional furlong. 1-Travel Column (7-2) cuts back to a mile and the daughter of Frosted is a contender. 3-Miss Brazil (5-1) steps up in class after dominating a Belmont allowance. She’s also entered in Sunday’s Jersey Girl, so if she scratches consider including 4-Dayoutoftheoffice (4-1).
Selections: 1 –Search Results; 2 – Obligatory; 3 – Travel Column; 4 – Miss Brazil/Dayoutoftheoffice
Race 6 – Grade 1 Jaipur S. (Post time: 2:41 p.m.)
A field of 11 will sprint 6 furlongs on the turf for the $400,000 purse. We’ll try to beat top choice 6-Bound for Nowhere (2-1), who looks to be a vulnerable favorite. 4-Fast Boat (5-1), winner last out at Churchill, is a gelded son of City Zip. 12-Sombeyay (12-1) will have to overcome the outside post, but has been improving. 10-Stubbins (6-1) picks up Castellano for the mount off the layoff.
Selections: 1 – Fast Boat; 2 – Sombeyay; 3 – Bound for Nowhere; 4 – Stubbins
Race 7 – Grade 1 Ogden Phipps S. (Post time: 3:18 p.m.)
The Phipps might be the most anticipated race on the undercard before the scratch of last year’s 3-year-old filly champion 1-Swiss Skydiver. That sets the stage for a rematch between rivals 5-Shedaresthedevil (5-2) and 3-Letruska (9-5) in the $500,000 race for older fillies and mares over 1 1/16 miles. This is where Shedaresthedevil establishes herself as the leader in the division over her two rivals. The shorter distances seem to hamper the 2020 Preakness winner. 2-Valiance (4-1) could surprise and disrupt the exacta or trifecta, but is also a scratch possibility. 7-Bonny South (10-1) is hoping for a pace meltdown to pick up the pieces.
Selections: 1 – Shedaresthedevil; 2 – Letruska; 3 – Valiance; 4 – Bonny South
Race 8 – Grade 1 Just a Game S. (Post time: 3:58 p.m.)
Bet the Euros. Really fond of 10-Tamahere (6-1), but seeing Irad jump off for 6-Pocket Square (5-1) tipped me over the top. With Ortiz out, there will be a jockey change here. The two Godolphin entries, 8-Althiqa (8-1) and 9-Summer Romance (6-1), should like the softer ground. Full field of 12 looking for a slice of the $500,000 purse. 11-Blowout (4-1) ships in fits with this group after shining at Churchill.
Selections: 1 – Pocket Square; 2 – Tamahere; 3 – Blowout; 4 – Althiqa
Race 9 – Grade 1 Metropolitan H. (Post time: 4:42 p.m.)
This year’s edition of the Met Mile doesn’t have the marquee effect of years past. 6-Knicks Go (6-5) will hope to do better than his namesakes did in the NBA playoffs and is the one to beat in the field of six. 3-Silver State (7-2) has won five straight for top connections and the son of Hard Spun could spring the upset. 1-Mischevious Alex (5-2) drew the rail and will try to duplicate his Carter effort. 5-By My Standards (10-1) shortens up, but his better days might be behind him.
Selections: 1 – Knicks Go; 2 –Silver State; 3 – Mischevious Alex; 4 – By My Standards
Race 10 – Grade 1 Manhattan S. (Post time: 5:38 p.m.)
The 1 1/4-mile race on the inner turf is the prelude to the Belmont and has attracted a field of 10. Looking for an upset with the late-closing 9-Gufo (5-1) with Joel Rosario making one of his patented late moves for Christophe Clement. The Turf Classic dead heaters, 4-Domestic Spending (3-1) and 10-Colonel Liam (5-2), will be taking most of the action at the windows. 1 – City Man (15-1) should be around the pace and looks to be improving in his 4-year-old season.
Selections: 1 – Gufo; 2 – Domestic Spending; 3 – Colonel Liam; 4 – City Man
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.