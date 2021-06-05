Post Time: Belmont undercard features plenty of graded stakes action

A field of 11 will sprint 6 furlongs on the turf for the $400,000 purse. We’ll try to beat top choice 6-Bound for Nowhere (2-1), who looks to be a vulnerable favorite. 4-Fast Boat (5-1), winner last out at Churchill, is a gelded son of City Zip. 12-Sombeyay (12-1) will have to overcome the outside post, but has been improving. 10-Stubbins (6-1) picks up Castellano for the mount off the layoff.

The Phipps might be the most anticipated race on the undercard before the scratch of last year’s 3-year-old filly champion 1-Swiss Skydiver. That sets the stage for a rematch between rivals 5-Shedaresthedevil (5-2) and 3-Letruska (9-5) in the $500,000 race for older fillies and mares over 1 1/16 miles. This is where Shedaresthedevil establishes herself as the leader in the division over her two rivals. The shorter distances seem to hamper the 2020 Preakness winner. 2-Valiance (4-1) could surprise and disrupt the exacta or trifecta, but is also a scratch possibility. 7-Bonny South (10-1) is hoping for a pace meltdown to pick up the pieces.