ELMONT – When Arcangelo came up the rail, 155 years of history were shattered as Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown.

The son of Hall of Fame nominee Arrogate slipped inside to the rail at the top of the stretch and overtook a front running National Treasure at the eighth pole and never looked back.

Antonucci was given the chance to train the winner by Jon Ebbert, owner of Blue Rose Farm, who purchased the horse for $35,000 at the 2021 Keeneland September Yearling sale where he met the history-making trainer.

Ebbert had to pay a supplemental fee of $50,000 to enter Arcangelo into the race and it sure paid off.

Antonucci, emotional at the post-race press conference, was thankful for the opportunity to train this horse. “An immense amount of gratitude to Jon, he’s a young, patient owner and there’s a lot to be learned from his example of letting a horse develop and be patient. And it has given you an amazing, lifetime achievement, I’m so happy for you.”

The gray/roan ridgling won the local prep race, the Peter Pan Stakes coming into the race, the last horse to complete the Peter Pan-Belmont double was Tonalist in 2014 upsetting California Chrome’s triple crown attempt.

The win in the Peter Pan convinced the trainer and owner that Arcangelo deserved a chance at winning an American classic race.

The historic training win meant a lot to Antonucci who could have easily been replaced by Ebbert, and her message after the race was encouraging to female trainers and young women in the sport.

“When we were walking out, I said there is not a table made for you. You make the table. You put great people around you, you work hard. Work your tail off. It will come if you do it the right way. Do it the right way.”

The second graded stakes win and first Grade 1 meant so much to the Florida-based trainer and what she had to overcome to be in a position to make history.

“Overcoming adversities, you go through growing, and you go through in your career and you take it on the chin, and you fight for that spot and you feel you have to prove your worth,” said Antonucci. “Horses don’t care, they don’t care who you are, they know who you are.”

It was a mostly sunny Long Island afternoon in front of 48,089 racing fans at beautiful Belmont Park, that provided a historic feat, in completing this year’s Triple Crown series for 3-year-old horses.

Arcangelo completed the mile-and-a-half trek in 2:29.23, defeating Forte by 1 1/2 lengths to complete a $1 exacta that paid $34.

The best previous finish by a female trainer was Dianne Carpenter and Kingpost, a distant second to Risen Star in 1988.

The winner went off at odds of 7-1 and returned to his backers $17.80 for the win, $7.20 to place and $4.90 to show. Last year’s 2-year-old champion Forte went off as the race favorite completed the exacta and paid $4.30 to place and $3.30 to show.

Tapit Trice made a big move on the far turn but couldn’t get to the leader, went off at 1 and finished a nose behind his stable mate to pay $4.10 for show.

Angel of Empire and Hit Show dead heated for fourth to round out the superfecta. Preakness winner National Treasure set the early pace with honest fractions, but faded in the stretch to finish fifth.

Saturday’s blockbuster Belmont Stakes Day card generated all-sources handle of $118,283,455, which is a New York Racing Association record for a non-Triple Crown year.

Breeding once again provided clues to the winner. His sire, the late Arrogate, was a classic distance horse, who won the 2016 Travers in record time. He is also a grandson of Tapit, whose offspring have been exceptionally successful in the Belmont.

Jockey Javier Castellano executed Antonucci’s plan aboard Arcangelo perfectly to win the $900,000 first-place prize money, bringing the ridgling’s career earnings to $1,067,400. It was Castellano’s first Belmont Stakes win, following his first career win in the Kentucky Derby in May.

The jockey made a decisive move to stay to the inside on the second turn which proved to be a winning one.

“I like what he did on the backside,” said Castellano. “He followed the horses in front of him in the right ways. At the three-eighths pole, about two or three horses moved outside angling out a little bit, so I didn’t have an opportunity other than to go inside to the rail. I just went with the flow with the horse. It was a tiny hole and I had to move a little early to secure my spot, and after that he did it himself turning for home, the way he finished, it was amazing.”

The four-time Eclipse Award winning rider had finished second in the Belmont Stakes three times, aboard Stay Thirsty (2011), Commissioner (2014) and Destin (2016), all three trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher.

It was apropos that he defeated the two Pletcher charges who finished second and third behind him. Pletcher stood in the runway leading to the tunnel to the paddock after the race, proud of how his two trainees finished.

“A mile-and-a half wasn’t far enough,” joked Pletcher. “I’m super proud of both horses. I knew we were asking a lot coming off the 10-week layoff [with Forte]. He got shuffled back a little bit and once he got him outside in the clear, he was still making impact at the end but he just ran out of time getting there.”

The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Florida Derby winner nosed out stable mate Tapit Trice, who many gave a big chance on Saturday to extend the number of Tapit-sired winners in the Belmont to five.

“Tapit Trice got the trip we wanted. He got out in the clear and made that move and then he kept steadily grinding away. I was super happy with both efforts,” said Pletcher.

The win by Arcangelo put the 3-year-old male division into more disarray, with three separate winners of the classics. The summer racing schedule should determine who will emerge as the leader in the division. On the undercard, the Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Lion won the 7-furlong Woody Stephens and could join the fray stretching out at either Saratoga or Monmouth.

The division is still up for grabs and we could see another Baffert colt, Arabian Knight who has been sidelined since early in the Derby trail. A number of quality colts sat out the Belmont, including Derby winner Mage, Derby runner-up Two Phil’s, and Preakness runner-up Blazing Sevens.

Locally, we head into the Canadian Triple Crown season north of the border. The King’s Plate is scheduled for Sunday Aug. 20 at Woodbine and the Prince of Wales will be Tuesday Sept. 13 at Fort Erie Race Track.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.