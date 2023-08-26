SARATOGA SPRINGS – A rainbow appeared five minutes before post time over Saratoga Race Course, offering some hope to a day that wasn’t exactly thoroughbred racing’s best.

Minutes later, Belmont winner Arcangelo sped home after a four-wide move at the top of the stretch to lay claim to the 3-year-old male division winning the Midsummer Derby.

Jockey Javier Castellano piloted the son of Arrogate to a record-extending seventh Travers Stakes victory and added the signature race of the Saratoga meeting to wins in the Derby (Mage) and Belmont to his spectacular 2023 riding resume.

Trainer Jena Antonucci became the second woman to train a Travers winner and first since 1938 when Mary Hirsch saddled Thanksgiving at the Spa.

On a rollercoaster day in the foothills of the Adirondacks before a paid attendance of 48,292, the gray ridgling held off a late charging Disarm to win the 154th Travers by a length. The undercard was marred by two catastrophic breakdowns, including New York Thunder, who was leading the Grade 1 H. Allen Jerkens before falling a furlong from the wire.

Post Time top selection Arcangelo went off at 5-2 and completed the mile-and-a-quarter trip over a muddy track in 2:02.23. The winner returned to his backers $7.40 for the win, $5.30 for place and $3.90 to show.

Live longshot Disarm rallied late at 12-1 to pay $8 for the placing and $5.80 to show. Tapit Trice, donning blinkers for the first time, finished third and paid $6 to show. Last year’s 2-year-old champion and post-time favorite Forte never seemed to get going and finished fourth to round out the superfecta.

Arcangelo’s connections collected $687,500 for the victory, giving him career earnings of over $1,754,900 for owner Jon Ebert of Blue Rose Farm.

With Curlin winner Scotland setting early fractions of 23.46 and 48.10 for the quarter and half mile, respectively, Castellano was patient waiting behind the top three horses just over two lengths off the lead through the back side and far turn.

Castellano’s patience was rewarded as his horse had plenty in the tank even though he was carried four-wide at the top of the stretch by the three front runners, including a game Tapit Trice.

“I saved all the ground in the first turn and little by little let it develop,” said Castellano. “On the backside, I saw three horses got to the lead. I saw two horses as my target on my handicapping of the race. I was surprised Tapit Trice was up there early in the first stage of the race.”

Castellano realized at that point he had a lot of horse under him and decided to wait for the right moment.

“I felt like on the backside I had so much horse, I could have blown by and open up by 10, so I just took my time and let him develop. I put him outside and enjoyed my ride.”

Once he gave the ridgling the signal, he exploded away from Forte, who was approaching him from the outside and blew past Scotland and Tapit Trice, opening up three lengths in the stretch before Disarm closed the gap in the final few yards.

It’s a race Castellano has owned. His only blemish in the big four 3-year-old races was a third-place finish in the Preakness aboard Mage.

“I have a lot of confidence in this horse. He’s a super horse,” said Castellano. “I give all the credit to Jena, who does such a good job with the horse. I just enjoyed the ride and the moment.”

For Antonucci, she answered her critics who questioned the long layoff between the Belmont and the Travers for her horse, but it played out exactly as she planned it.

“It just never was a layoff in my mind with this horse,” said Antonucci. “I understand the traditionalists of this sport are always going to view gaps in that manner. This horse has had his entire career that way because Jon (Ebert) wants this horse to be brought along slowly, correctly and be given the time he needs to grow up.”

The conditioner used an unorthodox training schedule, working out the Belmont winner every 10 days, which sometimes resulted in a Wednesday breeze for the horse.

“Our funky, little 10-day schedule, it worked for us and this horse and this scenario,” said Antonucci. “Thanks for the naysayers for motivating me a little bit more. Not that we need more motivation, but we will stay focused on what works for this horse.”

Second-place finisher Disarm handled the muddy track well and jockey Joel Rosario bided his time to close into the exacta aboard the son of Gun Runner.

“He ran a good race, a very good race,” said Rosario. “For a second, I thought maybe [we would get there]. But that horse kind of at that point got the jump on us. And, for a second, maybe we are going to get him, but he kept moving. But that was a good performance from him.”

It will be interesting to see what Antonucci does with Arcangelo heading towards the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park on Nov. 4. The older division has not been as strong as it has been in the past and he may just be the horse to beat in California later this fall.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.