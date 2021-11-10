Portville moves on, Olean's surprising season is over

Portville’s run of success in girls volleyball lives on, and Olean’s surprising season came to an end in subregional play on Wednesday night at Liverpool High School.

The Lady Panthers of Portville swept three sets from Skaneateles of Section III to advance to a regional match in Class C on Saturday at LeRoy of Section V. The set scores were 25-12, 25-13 and 25-8.

Olean fell in three sets, two of them by a two-point margin, to Marcellus-III.

“It was another team effort,” said coach Kelly Unverdorben, a lifelong Portville resident and a graduate of the high school.

Portville has won five state titles, in Class D in 2008, 2014 and 2015 and in Class C in 2017 and 2018, and lost to Valhalla in the 2019 championship match, the last time the state tournament was held. Under Unverdorben, the Lady Panthers have won eight straight sectional titles.

Although reluctant to single out any of her players, Unverdorben reserved some special mention for Kylie Blessing, the team’s standout setter.

“My setter does a really nice job,” Unverdorben said. “She had 33 assists and also 10 kills.” In addition, sophomore Olivia Cook had 11 kills, three aces and three blocks.