Portville, Eden to meet for overall Class C volleyball title

To save time, you might just ink in Eden on the final line of the Section VI Class C-1 girls volleyball bracket before the first match of the season.
The Raiders are headed for another Section VI Class C overall championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday after clinching a 22nd straight sectional title on Wednesday night by sweeping three sets from Allegany-Limestone in the championship game of the C-1 bracket at Brocton. The set scores were 25-17. 25-10. 25-14 in favor of the Raiders, who are 14-5 for the season. Three of the losses were to Frontier and Clarence, who will play for the championship of the section’s largest school classification, AA.
They will face a familiar opponent, Portville, which won a fifth straight Class C-2 title by winning three straight over Gowanda, also at Brocton.
It will be the fourth meeting of the two powerhouse teams in the last four years the Class C crossover match has been held. Each won its bracket in the Fall II season held last spring but there was no crossover round because regional and state play was canceled because of Covid-19.
“We played very well having to play for a lot of people,” said Eden coach Hailee Herc. “We’re not used to playing in front of a lot of people and Allegany-Limestone had a lot of people there.”
“We passed, served and played well defensively and our two senior outside hitters Ashley Ballou and Brianna Rigley turned in strong games,” Herc said.
Eden had established a dynasty that began under Stephen Pierce and continued under Herc, who became head coach in 2016. Portville, coached by Kelli Unvertorben, has created a dynasty of its own, defeating Eden in straight sets in 2017 and 2018 and with a 3-2 win in 2019. It’s grown into perhaps the most engaging rivalry among Section VI volleyball programs. Before the Portville breakthrough in 2017, Eden had won eight straight state championships in its class.
Ranked No. 1 in the state in Class C, Portville is unbeaten against WNY public schools teams, losing only to Rochester’s Our Lady of Mercy and Monsignor Martin Association power St. Mary’s of Lancaster. More remarkable, those are the only opponents to win a set in the 59 the Panthers have played so far this season. They have won 53.
They added to their set record with 25-7, 25-10 and 25-6 wins over Gowanda in Wednesday’s bracket final.
Portville was led again by senior setter Kylie Blessing, who has more than 3,000 assists in her career since she started as a freshman in 2018. Blessing also served 65 aces before Wednesday’s match. Outside hitter Olivia Cook, a sophomore, is one of the kills leaders in Section VI with 192. Junior outside hitter Tori Unvertorben is also a force at the net. She went into the match with 192 kills as well as 209 digs.