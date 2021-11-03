Portville, Eden to meet for overall Class C volleyball title

To save time, you might just ink in Eden on the final line of the Section VI Class C-1 girls volleyball bracket before the first match of the season.

The Raiders are headed for another Section VI Class C overall championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday after clinching a 22nd straight sectional title on Wednesday night by sweeping three sets from Allegany-Limestone in the championship game of the C-1 bracket at Brocton. The set scores were 25-17. 25-10. 25-14 in favor of the Raiders, who are 14-5 for the season. Three of the losses were to Frontier and Clarence, who will play for the championship of the section’s largest school classification, AA.

They will face a familiar opponent, Portville, which won a fifth straight Class C-2 title by winning three straight over Gowanda, also at Brocton.

It will be the fourth meeting of the two powerhouse teams in the last four years the Class C crossover match has been held. Each won its bracket in the Fall II season held last spring but there was no crossover round because regional and state play was canceled because of Covid-19.

“We played very well having to play for a lot of people,” said Eden coach Hailee Herc. “We’re not used to playing in front of a lot of people and Allegany-Limestone had a lot of people there.”