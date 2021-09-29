Polanco hits home run, Bisons win fifth straight game

Gregory Polanco of the Buffalo Bisons is certainly playing like a man who want to return to the majors.

The 29-year-old outfielder, who has sparked the Herd with his bat since he joined the team on Aug. 31, had four hits, including his seventh home run with Buffalo, in five at-bats and drove in three runs in the Herd’s 7-3 triumph over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder raised his batting average to .351 with the Bisons and has a 1.120 OPS (on base percentage plus slugging percentage) with the team since the Toronto Blue Jays signed him as a minor-league free agent last month.

Home run duel: Kevin Smith, his 20th, and Tyler White, his 11th, also hit home runs for the Bisons in the victory. All the Syracuse runs came on homers, the first with the bases empty by Mark Vientos in the first inning and a two-run blast by Mark Payton in the third to bring the Mets within, 5-3. That was as close as Syracuse would get. Polanco hit his four-bagger with a man on in the fifth and the Bisons’ bullpen of Rafael Dolis, Tayler Saucedo, Dany Jimenez and Hobie Harris shut out the Mets on three hits with just one walk over the last four innings. Starting pitcher Casey Lawrence (7-2) and the five Bisons relievers struck out 10. Jordan Yamamoto (0-3) started and took the loss for Syracuse.