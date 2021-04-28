Playoff hopes alive for West Seneca West, Sweet Home heading into regular-season finales

It wasn’t viewed as a trap game, but the end result wound up being the same.
A week before a potential clash of the unbeatens with a division title on the line, sudden-upstart Lockport caught West Seneca West with a steady diet of jabs before nailing its previously unbeaten foe with a series of haymakers to secure a convincing 39-9 road victory.
Anyone besides Lions football fans see that one coming?
“They played great, and we played awful,” WSW coach Mike Vastola said. “They were a much-improved team. They were great in certain spots and took advantage of our weaknesses. That’s football.”
That it is. That is also why they play the game, to borrow a line from Hall of Fame broadcaster Chris Berman.
That places a premium on several contests this weekend as regular-season finales for some Section VI teams brings do-or-die consequences for their respective playoff futures.
That includes bubble-team West Seneca West, which has reached at least the sectional semifinals each of the past three seasons. The loss to Lockport smarts in many ways, but the Indians can still make the postseason as a division champion.
That would happen should they win on the road against unbeaten A-1 division leader Jamestown at 7 p.m. Friday night at Strider Field.
Tall order, to be sure. But during this faster-than-fast Covid-19 impacted season anything can happen. West knows that first-hand.
“We’d much rather be 4-0 going into Jamestown,” Vastola said before Wednesday night’s practice. “We were just bad (against Lockport). We picked a bad day to play an awful game.”
It happens, but West is happy that it has a chance to play another game this season. So too are the teams not impacted this week by Covid-19.
Playing Friday and coming up short still beats what appeared to be a very real alternative of no season at all. The Empire State teams watched helplessly as most of the nation, including high schools in nearby Pennsylvania, played their respective seasons despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
New York state officials eventually relented and gave high-risk sports like football, hockey, volleyball and basketball the green light to return in late January – provided individual school districts and local health departments were OK with doing that.
This first-ever Fall II season in the spring has been a unique one for football. It’s been filled with schedule changes each week with games being canceled, rescheduled and created on short notice due to teams being placed on Covid-19 pause. Also, the need to make up league games has resulted in shuffling.
On Tuesday, the section announced seven scheduled matchups have been canceled with four different ones added for this week.
“We’re just doing the best we can,” Vastola said. “We got to play football. Seniors had their day. It’s better than nothing. Every day is a gift.”
Though Section VI hasn’t released the official playoff scenarios for each team heading into Week Five, which begins Thursday night with unbeaten Medina visiting one-loss Tonawanda in Class C North, here are playoff scenarios the News believes it has figured out heading into the weekend through discussion with several coaches and consultation with the Section VI handbook. While the section did have pre-set playoff qualification standards in its handbook, it should be noted other sports had to adjust rules on the fly during their respective seasons because of the impact of Covid-19.
The playoffs will start with semifinal action May 6. Finals are the following weekend.
The Monsignor Martin final is May 8 with the winner of this Saturday's St. Joe's at St. Francis contest earning the right to face Canisius for the title.
Class AA (one division): Top four finishers make postseason. Lancaster, Orchard Park and Bennett have already clinched playoff berths. Lancaster is currently No. 1 and clinches home-field throughout the playoffs with a win over Frontier. Orchard Park, which is unbeaten like the Legends, clinches the top seed with a Lancaster loss and win over Bennett on Friday. Bennett clinches the No. 2 seed with a win over Orchard Park. A Clarence win and a Bennett loss gives Clarence the three seed and Bennett the fourth. If Clarence loses and Frontier wins, Frontier earns the fourth seed.
Class A-1 Division: Jamestown clinches first with a win. It finishes second but makes the playoffs with a loss to West Seneca West. West wins the division with a win over the Red Raiders. A West loss makes things interesting as it opens the door for Grand Island or Ken West to potentially earn the No. 2 seed. Lockport isn’t eliminated but needs a Hail Mary. The Lions must win and hope WSW, GI and Ken West all lose to earn the No. 2 seed under overall division win-loss percentage tiebreaker. A note on that -- Lockport, WSW and Jamestown each will have played one more divisional game than GI and Ken West. The latter two’s showdown last week was scrapped due to Ken West going on pause. Grand Island ended up playing a nonleague foe instead.
Class A-2: Williamsville South (4-0) clinched a playoff berth by beating Sweet Home in a high-scoring affair, 52-34, that didn’t end until an hour before midnight on Tuesday due to lightning delays.
That means Saturday’s 5 p.m. tilt between unbeaten South Park (3-0) and Sweet Home (3-1) is for a playoff spot. If the defending Section VI Class A champion Sparks win and do so by 20, they clinch the division title. A South Park loss and Will South win over Ken East means the Billies are the No. 1 seed and Sweet Home the second.
Though the Sparks want a chance to defend their title, coach Tim Delaney had a similar feeling to Vastola regarding the season heading into the weekend.
“Overall, as crazy as things have been with pauses and cancellations, we’re still playing football,” Delaney said. “Everybody I’m talking to especially in my program is just thrilled to get it in. Overall. it’s just positives. It’s all bonus football. All the seniors are getting in a season and all of the underclassmen who would’ve missed an entire offseason and season are getting in-game reps. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a sectional contender or not. “Every part of that is a positive for Western New York football right now.”
Class B-2: A win and defending champion Western New York Maritime, unbeaten in league play, is in as the B-2 division champion and earns a top seed. Olean is in as the No. 2 seed based on head-to-head win over Depew.
Class B-1: This is interesting since not every team will have played the four games required in the section handbook to be eligible for the playoffs. Division-leading Iroquois (3-0) is one of those teams. Its game this weekend against East Aurora/Holland was canceled Tuesday. Cheektowaga and Pioneer appear to be battling for the other playoff spot to come out of this division.
Class C: The three division champions and the top second place team from the three divisions make the playoffs. Heading into this weekend, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Medina and Eden/North Collins were unbeaten and atop their respective divisions. Southwestern, which trails CSP by one-point via point differential in C South, also is unbeaten. If each of those teams win, they’re in. Should one or more stumble, things could get interesting considering not everyone has played the same number of league games. Fredonia plays at CSP and needs to win to have a chance to make the playoffs.
Class D: One division. Top four teams make it. Franklinville/Ellicottville is 4-1 overall and 4-0 in league play. Portville 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league but isn’t scheduled to play. Randolph is 2-1 in league but plays Salamanca with the winner earning the third seed via head-to-head result. A Randolph win could open the door for Cattaraugus/Little Valley or Silver Creek to slip in as a four seed.