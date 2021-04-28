Playoff hopes alive for West Seneca West, Sweet Home heading into regular-season finales

“Overall, as crazy as things have been with pauses and cancellations, we’re still playing football,” Delaney said. “Everybody I’m talking to especially in my program is just thrilled to get it in. Overall. it’s just positives. It’s all bonus football. All the seniors are getting in a season and all of the underclassmen who would’ve missed an entire offseason and season are getting in-game reps. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a sectional contender or not. “Every part of that is a positive for Western New York football right now.”

Class B-2: A win and defending champion Western New York Maritime, unbeaten in league play, is in as the B-2 division champion and earns a top seed. Olean is in as the No. 2 seed based on head-to-head win over Depew.

Class B-1: This is interesting since not every team will have played the four games required in the section handbook to be eligible for the playoffs. Division-leading Iroquois (3-0) is one of those teams. Its game this weekend against East Aurora/Holland was canceled Tuesday. Cheektowaga and Pioneer appear to be battling for the other playoff spot to come out of this division.