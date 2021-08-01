Perkins' tip puts Blue Collar U in TBT semifinal

Nick Perkins tipped in the winning basket Saturday night to send Blue Collar U’s team of former University at Buffalo players on to Sunday’s semifinals of The Basketball Tournament with a victory over The Money Team, 84-81, at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio.

Perkins’ 22nd and 23rd points of the game by the former UB sixth man pushed Blue Collar over the target score of 83 it needed. Blue Collar will face Team 23 in second of two semis on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) after Boeheim’s Army takes on Florida TNT at noon.

Blue Collar nearly blew what looked like a sure victory. They led 75-68 at the first dead ball inside the final four minutes when the target score to win is determined. Blue Collar needed the eight points to hit the target of 83 while TMT needed 15. The former UB stars nearly didn’t make it and TMT nearly did.

The Money Team had two opportunities to win but former UB defensive standout Dontay Carruthers blocked two TMT shots. Blue Collar took over the ball after the second blocked shot went out of bounds off TMT. Blue Collar went for the winner on a baseline drive by Blake Hamilton. The ball rolled off iron, but Perkins was there to knock it back and the ball dribbled in for the winning points.