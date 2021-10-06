Parochial Schools Baseball League turns 100, while commissioner celebrates 51st year

Two milestones, one baseball league and a century of memories.
This is a special time for the Parochial Schools Baseball League. The circuit is celebrating its 100th season of competition. This is also a memorable moment for longtime league commissioner Rev. Richard “Duke” Zajac.
Zajac has devoted most of his life toward two things: God and the Parochial Baseball League. The latter he’s been part of for 51 years, as the current season involving 15 Catholic grammar schools has gone past its midpoint.
The Parochial Schools Baseball League consists of 15 teams whose players are in sixth through eighth grade. George Kunz and Mike Talluto run a junior varsity league of 12 teams for players in third through sixth grade.
“He’s done a tremendous job of organizing it and he makes it special for the kids and the schools,” former Canisius High coach Bryan Tenney, who coached St. Benedict’s to titles in 2006 and 2007, said of Zajac. “He deserves a ton of credit. I’m sure he did it out of the goodness of his heart.”
“I’ve known the man for a long, long time,” said St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute coach Paul Nasca, who won back-to-back titles as a player in 1980-81 with St. John the Baptist. “He’s single-handedly kept this thing going.”
Zajac said he has had plenty of help over the years, from Jack Jerge making a heroic stand to save the league in February 1971 to the three experienced directors who currently oversee leagues at Delaware, Cazenovia and Brighton parks. Jim Kelly serves as Northtowns director, Bob Ziolkowski at Delaware Park and Pat Hanley in the Southtowns. Ed Hoak has been involved 33 years.
“We managed through the years to keep everything going,” Zajac said. “We started the JV league in 1992 thanks to Paul Riester. He’s been involved 42 years. That seemed to have become one of our more popular programs. It seems the parents in the third to sixth grade seem to be more rabid about watching their kids play.”
The point of the fall league is for players to have fun and learn valuable team and life skills.
“Baseball teaches so many things to kids,” said Zajac, the longtime chaplin at Sisters Hospital, who got his start in the league as a coach. “It teaches them how to be unselfish. … It teaches them to play as a team. It leaves lasting memories.
“I just kind of stayed with it. It affects a lot of kids. I enjoyed coaching. It’s been a big part of my life. I coached kids from Black Rock to South Buffalo. I still see a lot of them.”
Alumni from the league include World Series champion Billy Scherrer, Bishop Timon great Tom Ryan, former NBA and Nichols star Christian Laettner and Rich Baseball Operations President and former Buffalo Bisons’ General Manager Mike Buczkowski.
Zajac often sees Buczkowski, who he coached, at Sahlen Field when he attends Bisons’ games. The league also holds an all-star game in the spring at the home of the Bisons.
Support Local Journalism
At one point, the league consisted of 70 schools divided into eight divisions of eight, which made for quite the playoff tournament.
The tournament is smaller but still special as the champion earns a Stanley Cup-like trophy called the Cy Williams Cup. The award is named after the late big league scout and Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame member.
Williams was always a featured speaker at the league’s annual banquet, and his family donated the Cup after his death.
While Zajac being involved in the league for a little more than half of a century is impressive, it almost didn’t happen.
The diocese shut down the league after its 49th season due to costs and under the belief that most boys wanted to play football. Jerge, then the St. Martin’s coach, organized a meeting and invited supporters from different parishes interested in saving the league. About 40 showed up at the meeting, proof that baseball could work.
They struck a sponsorship with Monsignor Nash Council and Monsignor Baker Knights of Columbus, which donated $2,000 to keep the league alive. Zajac, Jerge, Paul Quagliana and Fran Cleary were named as main officers.
“If it wasn’t for Jack, the league would have died,” Zajac said.
However, the league found itself fighting for survival again five years later when the Knights of Columbus decided to stop sponsorship. AMVETS Post No. 45 came to the league’s aid, including paying a bill the league owed to the K of C. After 35 years as sponsor, donations made by the friends of late Nativity of Orchard Park coach Ed McGrath have since helped cover costs to run the league.
Zajac coached Assumption and then St. Ambrose until being named chaplin at Sisters Hospital roughly 40 years ago. Once he switched jobs, he no longer had a team to coach, leading to Zajac becoming a league officer, then commissioner.
One of Zajac’s best memories from his coaching career came during the 1977 championship game at Cazenovia Park involving his St. Ambrose team and St. Martin’s. He said roughly 800 fans attended the game featuring two South Buffalo teams – the largest attended final in league history. Ambrose won 6-3 but the ending was dramatic with a future Buffalo Bisons front office person earning the save after working out of a bases-loaded jam.
“My defense made a couple of nice plays,” Buczkowski said. “The first and only championship for St. Ambrose."
Buczkowski threw out a ceremonial first pitch last month during opening day.
“A lot of great experiences coaching parochial baseball and I made a lot of lifelong friends,” Zajac said.
Other league facts a century in the making:
- St. John the Baptist of Tonawanda has won the most playoff championships with 12.
- Our Lady of Czestochowa of North Tonawanda is the only school to win five straight championships.
- Before the Cy Williams Cup, the playoff champion captured the Bishop Turner Cup.
- The league first allowed girls to play in 1978.
- The league has played games in all three homes of the Buffalo Bisons (Offermann Stadium, War Memorial and Sahlen Field).