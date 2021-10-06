Parochial Schools Baseball League turns 100, while commissioner celebrates 51st year

“We managed through the years to keep everything going,” Zajac said. “We started the JV league in 1992 thanks to Paul Riester. He’s been involved 42 years. That seemed to have become one of our more popular programs. It seems the parents in the third to sixth grade seem to be more rabid about watching their kids play.”

The point of the fall league is for players to have fun and learn valuable team and life skills.

“Baseball teaches so many things to kids,” said Zajac, the longtime chaplin at Sisters Hospital, who got his start in the league as a coach. “It teaches them how to be unselfish. … It teaches them to play as a team. It leaves lasting memories.

“I just kind of stayed with it. It affects a lot of kids. I enjoyed coaching. It’s been a big part of my life. I coached kids from Black Rock to South Buffalo. I still see a lot of them.”

Alumni from the league include World Series champion Billy Scherrer, Bishop Timon great Tom Ryan, former NBA and Nichols star Christian Laettner and Rich Baseball Operations President and former Buffalo Bisons’ General Manager Mike Buczkowski.

Zajac often sees Buczkowski, who he coached, at Sahlen Field when he attends Bisons’ games. The league also holds an all-star game in the spring at the home of the Bisons.

