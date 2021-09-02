 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Park School issues statement regarding Hutchins' decision not to take vaccine
0 comments

Park School issues statement regarding Hutchins' decision not to take vaccine

Support this work for $1 a month
Park School basketball 2021 (copy)

Marcus Hutchins, center, is no longer with Park School as its athletic director.

 Robert Kirkham

A day after Marcus Hutchins said he was terminated from his position as Park School athletic director as a result of opting not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the private school issued a response.

The statement provided by school spokesperson Kimberly Ruppel on Thursday reads: “As part of its effort to protect its students and staff while offering on campus instruction during the Covid-19 emergency, the Park School implemented a mandatory vaccine policy for all staff in August 2021. The school's athletic director, Mr. Marcus Hutchins, decided, for personal reasons, that he could not comply with the policy. The school, regretfully, respects and accepts Mr. Hutchins' decision as well his privacy and the privacy of his family.

"Mr. Hutchins permanently transformed Park School athletics, positively impacting generations of scholar-athletes. Park School is committed to the long-standing athletic values for which it is known.”

When asked if Hutchins resigned, Ruppel said the school does not comment on personnel matters.

Park announced Aug. 11 that all school personnel would need to be vaccinated by Aug. 30.

Although Hutchins did not receive the vaccine, his wife did and still teaches and coaches at Park School.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News