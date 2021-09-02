Park School issues statement regarding Hutchins' decision not to take vaccine

A day after Marcus Hutchins said he was terminated from his position as Park School athletic director as a result of opting not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the private school issued a response.

The statement provided by school spokesperson Kimberly Ruppel on Thursday reads: “As part of its effort to protect its students and staff while offering on campus instruction during the Covid-19 emergency, the Park School implemented a mandatory vaccine policy for all staff in August 2021. The school's athletic director, Mr. Marcus Hutchins, decided, for personal reasons, that he could not comply with the policy. The school, regretfully, respects and accepts Mr. Hutchins' decision as well his privacy and the privacy of his family.

"Mr. Hutchins permanently transformed Park School athletics, positively impacting generations of scholar-athletes. Park School is committed to the long-standing athletic values for which it is known.”

When asked if Hutchins resigned, Ruppel said the school does not comment on personnel matters.

Park announced Aug. 11 that all school personnel would need to be vaccinated by Aug. 30.

Although Hutchins did not receive the vaccine, his wife did and still teaches and coaches at Park School.

