Paralympic snowboarder will share his story at People Inc. event Tuesday

Throughout his life, Paralympic snowboarder Mike Schultz of St. Cloud, Minn., has enjoyed the rush of action sports.
His initial dream was to be a professional snocross racer, but while competing in a 2008 race, Schultz drifted off-course and was thrown from his snowmobile. He landed on his left leg and suffered a severe compound fracture of his knee. After several surgeries, Schultz had to have his leg amputated above the knee.
The story of how Schultz overcame adversity by switching sports and engineering a prosthetic knee that helped not only himself but other Paralympians realize their dreams is told in his book, "Driven to Ride," that he co-authored with local writer Matt Higgins of Amherst. The pair will share Schultz's story at an in-person event from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, which will be hosted at People Inc.'s Rehabilitative Health Services Building, 800 Hertel Ave.
In a telephone interview from Minnesota Friday, the gold and silver medalist in the 2018 and 2022 Paralympics recalled how his life changed post-accident.
"I was just living my life and living my dream as a professional snowmobile racer, traveling around the country, and when my injury happened, it could have went one or two ways. It could have made me stop doing what I love to do or I could figure out the tools I needed to continue," said Schultz, who is now 40.
With very little time and patience to feel sorry for himself, Schultz adapted. Even though he was missing part of a limb and had no formal training in engineering, Schultz said he relied on two of his strongest personal attributes – his fiercely competitive nature and his enduring sense of creativity – to pursue a new dream.
Schultz found the competition he craved in a sport that was new to him – snowboarding – and exercised his creativity by developing and patenting a design for a prosthetic knee to help him compete.
"I love designing and building things in my shop, and this was the perfect project. With my background in being an athlete, understanding body mechanics, knowing my way around a metal fabrication shop, and putting those together to create the tools to keep me going. I mean, I was kind of the perfect guy for the job," said Schultz.
"I definitely learned a lot with that project, the initial Moto Knee design," he said, referring to the prosthetic knee he designed.
Two years after his accident, Schultz was winning medals in ESPN's X Games and building a company called BioDapt, which creates high performance lower limb prosthetics.
In 2018, he made it to the Paralymics in Pyeongchang, South Korea – and took home a gold medal in the snowboard cross and a silver in the banked slalom.
At the same time, Schultz supplied his knee joint and foot flexing prosthetics to 26 athletes from 11 countries also competing in the games.
"It is kind of a difficult thought sometimes knowing that I'm helping my competition get faster when we're, honestly, racing, you know, for a tenth or a hundredth of a second, and helping my competition get faster, it doesn't always pan out in my favor," Schultz said, with a laugh.
Still, it is one of the joys for Schulz, which is helping others.
Schultz exhibits a rare combination of zealous dedication and single-mindedness to a task, said Higgins.
"People who are single-minded can sometimes be selfish, but Mike is a very unselfish person," Higgins said.
The sports journalist was familiar with Schultz's story from years of covering the ESPN X Games for the New York Times. Higgins also knew Schultz's publicist, Katie Moses Swope, from her stint in media relations at ESPN. Higgins said he was on a journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan when Moses Swope reached out to him for advice on Schultz about writing a memoir.
"We talked a little bit and, eventually, I just kind of threw my hat in the ring and asked her what he would think about collaborating with me," Higgins recalled.
Nicole Forgione, director of marketing for People Inc., said Higgins reached out to the agency initially seeking to hold an event with Schultz at the Museum of Disability History, a building that Higgins drove by regularly as an Amherst resident.
"Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, it has closed down, primarily because of Covid and financial issues," Forgione said.
"It just so happened that we have our new People Inc. Rehabilitative Health Services Building – a brand new state-of-the-art building that opened in September, and it's a perfect fit," Forgione added.
Schultz, who recently took home a silver medal in the snowboard cross in the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing, said that in the big picture, he's just a guy who enjoys helping to progress adaptive sports.
"We work with weekend warrior, recreational enthusiasts, all the way up to the most elite level adaptive athletes," he said of his company, which he operates out of his home.