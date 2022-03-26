Paralympic snowboarder will share his story at People Inc. event Tuesday

Throughout his life, Paralympic snowboarder Mike Schultz of St. Cloud, Minn., has enjoyed the rush of action sports.

His initial dream was to be a professional snocross racer, but while competing in a 2008 race, Schultz drifted off-course and was thrown from his snowmobile. He landed on his left leg and suffered a severe compound fracture of his knee. After several surgeries, Schultz had to have his leg amputated above the knee.

The story of how Schultz overcame adversity by switching sports and engineering a prosthetic knee that helped not only himself but other Paralympians realize their dreams is told in his book, "Driven to Ride," that he co-authored with local writer Matt Higgins of Amherst. The pair will share Schultz's story at an in-person event from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, which will be hosted at People Inc.'s Rehabilitative Health Services Building, 800 Hertel Ave.

In a telephone interview from Minnesota Friday, the gold and silver medalist in the 2018 and 2022 Paralympics recalled how his life changed post-accident.