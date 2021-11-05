Outdoors calendar (through Nov. 30)

Nov. 19 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every 2 weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.