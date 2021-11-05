 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoors calendar (through Nov. 30)
0 comments

Outdoors calendar (through Nov. 30)

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Lake Erie perch

Capt. Mike Capizzi of Niagara Falls shows off one of the perch he caught in Lake Erie this past week under tough conditions.

 Capt. Frank Campbell

Nov. 7-30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John White Wildlife Management Areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.

Nov. 6-19 – Crossbow season in the Southern Zone.

Nov. 7 – Tim Wittek Memorial Musky Tournament for Niagara Musky Association members. To register, contact Scott Kitchen at 939-0006.

Nov. 7 – Final day of the Western Zone duck season’s first half.

Nov. 9 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at the Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, at 7:30 p.m. The topic will be Water Trapping.

Nov. 10 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for non-members. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Final night of shooting.

Nov. 11 – Free Fishing Day in New York to honor our veterans.

Nov. 11 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at the clubhouse of Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 and 13 – Free Active Military/Veteran Waterfowl Hunting Days. Check out www.dec.ny.gov for details.

Nov. 13 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, at 2 p.m. Register by Nov. 11. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 for more information. $20 for adults, $15 for ages 12 to 17.

Nov. 13 – Gorgeous Gulls at Artpark State Park with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, check out www.buffaloaudubon.org.

Nov. 15 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie Road, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m. This is a week early due to the opening of the regular big game season.

Nov. 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Check with Chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for meeting location.

Nov. 15 – Special informational meeting on Lake Erie wind turbine proposals at the Southtowns Walleye Association’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. www.southtownswalleye.org.

Nov. 19 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every 2 weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit www.tenxshootingclub.com

Nov. 20 – Birding the Erie Basin Marina with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerry from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, check out www.buffaloaudubon.org. Binoculars are available and a spotting scope will be provided. Donations accepted.

Nov. 20 – Opening Day, Regular Big Game Season in the Southern Zone. Check out www.dec.ny.gov for more info.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News