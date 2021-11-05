Outdoors calendar (through Nov. 30)

Nov. 7-30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John White Wildlife Management Areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.
Nov. 6-19 – Crossbow season in the Southern Zone.
Nov. 7 – Tim Wittek Memorial Musky Tournament for Niagara Musky Association members. To register, contact Scott Kitchen at 939-0006.
Nov. 7 – Final day of the Western Zone duck season’s first half.
Nov. 9 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at the Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, at 7:30 p.m. The topic will be Water Trapping.
Nov. 10 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for non-members. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Final night of shooting.
Nov. 11 – Free Fishing Day in New York to honor our veterans.
Nov. 11 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at the clubhouse of Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 and 13 – Free Active Military/Veteran Waterfowl Hunting Days. Check out www.dec.ny.gov for details.
Nov. 13 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, at 2 p.m. Register by Nov. 11. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 for more information. $20 for adults, $15 for ages 12 to 17.
Nov. 13 – Gorgeous Gulls at Artpark State Park with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, check out www.buffaloaudubon.org.
Nov. 15 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie Road, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m. This is a week early due to the opening of the regular big game season.
Nov. 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Check with Chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for meeting location.
Nov. 15 – Special informational meeting on Lake Erie wind turbine proposals at the Southtowns Walleye Association’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.
Nov. 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. www.southtownswalleye.org.
Nov. 19 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every 2 weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.
Nov. 20 – Birding the Erie Basin Marina with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerry from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, check out www.buffaloaudubon.org. Binoculars are available and a spotting scope will be provided. Donations accepted.
Nov. 20 – Opening Day, Regular Big Game Season in the Southern Zone. Check out www.dec.ny.gov for more info.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.