Outdoor hockey, warm weather mark milestone night for Lew-Port's Spameni

On a night in which the weather was perfect for baseball, the Williamsville South and Lewiston-Porter boys hockey teams took it outside at Buffalo RiverWorks. The conditions were perfect for Lew-Port senior Peter Spameni to achieve a career milestone.
With the ice compressors cranked on high to combat the 60-plus-degree weather on an unseasonably warm winter day, the milestone was perhaps the top special moment to take place on the main rink before a whole lot of parents, as well as those dining in the venue’s restaurant.
Spameni recorded a goal and two assists to surpass 100 career points in leading a streaking Lancers team past the Billies 6-3 on Wednesday.
Spameni officially skated into history with 3:06 left in the second period on a seemingly innocent hockey play. He head-manned the puck to Justin Walker, who crossed over the Billies' blue line and zipped a wrister high under the bar, using the defense for a screen during a rush. The goal tied the game 3-3, and officials stopped the contest briefly to honor Spameni.
Spameni earned point 101 by scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal on the power play with 9:53 left. He capped his special night picking up an assist on Anthony Miller’s empty-net goal with 31 seconds left.
“It’s great; hard work paid off,” Spameni said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates scoring.”
The game between the teams was a makeup of a contest originally slated for Dwyer Arena. With ice time hard to come by in Western New York and the postseason tournament near, the game was rescheduled for Buffalo RiverWorks, which has two outdoor rinks covered by a roof, but no walls. The teams had an in at RiverWorks, as South coach Sean Green is the director of athletics at the facility.
The game served as senior night for both teams, with festivities taking place before puck drop.
“We had a situation where the game was canceled last week and Lew-Port and South decided to try to make it into a Winter Classic Game,” Green said. “It’s a great experience in a season where a lot of challenges have come along. It’s great to really showcase the kids and giver them the opportunity.”
“With all the craziness going on, we just wanted to try to do something special for the boys and just have a good time,” Lew-Port coach Kevin Kirsch said.
While the puck may have been a little bouncy, and the ice soft, conditions were perfect as far as Spameni was concerned in his quest for the milestone.
With South leading 3-2, he became the third Lancer to amass 100 career points when he assisted on Walker’s game-tying goal.
“The past five years I’ve played with great linemates,” said Spameni, who rattled them off. “They just fed me the puck, and I just fed them the puck, and they buried it. It feels great.”
On his game-winner, Spameni said: “I skated the puck off the wing. I used the guy as a screen and shot it far side high.”
With the loss, South let a chance to finish as the top seed for the Section VI tournament slip away. The Billies will now be the No. 2 seed, behind defending champion Starpoint, which had been the top seed until losing to Amherst 6-3 on Monday.
Lew-Port’s Miller opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 4:33 left in the first period. South tied it when Liam Wicks had a point shot hit him in the left hash mark. He quickly found the puck, turned and slapped a high shot just under the bar just over a minute later. The Lancers (4-4-1, 4-4 in the division) went into the intermission up 2-1 on a goal by Owen Holliday.
Ian Krakowiak and Grayson Gare responded for the Billies (8-3, 6-2) during the opening 9:12 of the second period.
Then its was all Lancers, led by Spameni, their captain.
“He’s the leadership of the program, comes to practice with a great attitude,” Kirsch said. “He’s supporting the team, helping other players. … He’s a tremendous asset to the program and we’re going to miss him next year.”