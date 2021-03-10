Outdoor hockey, warm weather mark milestone night for Lew-Port's Spameni

The game between the teams was a makeup of a contest originally slated for Dwyer Arena. With ice time hard to come by in Western New York and the postseason tournament near, the game was rescheduled for Buffalo RiverWorks, which has two outdoor rinks covered by a roof, but no walls. The teams had an in at RiverWorks, as South coach Sean Green is the director of athletics at the facility.

The game served as senior night for both teams, with festivities taking place before puck drop.

“We had a situation where the game was canceled last week and Lew-Port and South decided to try to make it into a Winter Classic Game,” Green said. “It’s a great experience in a season where a lot of challenges have come along. It’s great to really showcase the kids and giver them the opportunity.”

“With all the craziness going on, we just wanted to try to do something special for the boys and just have a good time,” Lew-Port coach Kevin Kirsch said.

While the puck may have been a little bouncy, and the ice soft, conditions were perfect as far as Spameni was concerned in his quest for the milestone.

With South leading 3-2, he became the third Lancer to amass 100 career points when he assisted on Walker’s game-tying goal.