Orchard Park wins girls team tennis title

Orchard Park won three of the doubles matches to pull out a 4-3 victory over visiting Clarence on Saturday and win the Section VI girls tennis team championship in Division 1.

East Aurora rallied from a loss in first singles to win three of the next five points for a 3-2 triumph over Lewiston-Porter in Division 2.

OP’s doubles teams of Kennedy Mills and Olivia Bartosz, Madison Rozic and Ava Mills and Ashley Rozic and Amelia Pericak triumphed after Clarence counted singles wins by Julia Laspro and Sofia Banifatemi and a doubles triumph by Madison Enser and Eleni Deck.

Laspro defeated OP’s Kelly Barnes, 6-4, 7-5 and Banifatemi defeated Karina George, 6-0, 6-0 for the Red Devils before Enser and Deck defeated Mallory Musterait and Clarissa Azuzin, 7-5, 6-0. OP’s doubles combos took over from there. Mills and Bartosz topped Faith Bauman and Emma Brewer, 6-1, 6-2; Madison Rozic and Mills topped Gianna Hallam and Sahana Varma, 7-5, 6-4 and Ashley Rozic and Pericak won their match, 7-5. 6-1.

Eren Zayasu of Lew-Port defeated East Aurora’s Gigi Perry, 6-3, 6-3, in first singles but Lilly Miller came back to defeat Katrina Szymanski and Scarlett Barone downed Caitlyn Bantten, 6-4, 6-3, for East Aurora.