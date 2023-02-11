Behind Liam Clark’s win in the 200 individual medley and two relay victories, Orchard Park won the Section VI Class A boys swim championship in the first of three class meets Saturday at Clarence High School.

The Quakers finished with 372 points, adding two second-places finishes and two third-place finishes. Williamsville East was second with 300 points, followed by Lancaster with 207, then Lockport and Hamburg, both with 205.

Clark won the 200 IM in 1:56.60 and joined Justin Carducci, Jayden Bruzgul and Jaxon Bruzgul in finishing first in the 200 free relay (1:28.12) and 200 medley relay (1:37.66).

Lancaster’s Aaron Gasiewicz, the reigning state champion in the 100 butterfly, won the 50 free in 21.33 and the 100 breaststroke in 57.21. Gasiewicz, a University of Kentucky signee, was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer.

Clarence’s Kyle Priset repeated as Class A champ in the 200 free (1:45.20) and won the 100 butterfly (52.30). Teammate Ryan Manning won his second Class A diving title Friday with 437.95 points.

Williamsville East freshman Max Anderson took the 500 free in 4:55.39, and junior Roman Tedeschi took the 100 backstroke in 52.47. The Flames won the 400 free relay in 3:18.35 with the team of Nick Lemmo, Anderson, Tedeschi and Nate Eaton.

Niagara Wheatfield’s Paul Wissel took the 100 free in 47.45.

In addition to winning Section VI and team titles, several of the swimmers during the all-day, three-class meet posted qualifying times to compete in the upcoming New York State championships. Those will be held March 2-4 in Ithaca. But first is the individual sectionals and state qualifier Thursday at the University at Buffalo.

Class B

Frewsburg won eight events and had four second-place finishes to take the Class B title with 422 points.

The haul included the 200 medley relay in 1:39.74 with the team of Landon Federes, Brady Lindstrom, Grady Moore and Miles Moore. Gannon Moore, the Most Outstanding Swimmer in Class B, won the 200 free in 1:46.70 and 100 free in 47.22. Miles Moore won the 50 free in 22.01. Logan Hren took the 500 free in 4:51.19. Lindstrom won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.12.

Frewsburg won the 200 free relay in 1:30.63 with the team of Miles Moore, Lindstrom, Hren and Gannon Moore, and the 400 free relay in 3:20.40 with Hren, Grady Moore, Frederes and Gannon Moore.

Dunkirk’s Adam Fred was the winner in the 100 backstroke in 54.26.

East Aurora’s Jacob Winfield won the 200 IM in 2:01.54, and teammate Cameron Ignatowski took the diving title with 434 points.

Starpoint’s Benjamin Wichhart won the 100 butterfly in 52.32.

Class C

Alden swept the relays on the way to the Class C title, with 374 points. Tonawanda, with three event wins and three third-place finishes, was second with 268 points, followed by Springville with 223, Eden with 218 and Akron with 201.

Alden won the 200 medley relay, as the team of Matt Cole, Liam Ferrell, Riley Streit and Colin Bolles finished in 1:49.66. Caleb Rebbman, Streit, Bordy Peresan and Leo Wasch won the 200 free relay in 1:37.02, and Bolles, Peresan, Wasch and Cole won the 400 free relay in 3:37.25.

Wasch and Springville’s Asa Cerasani finished in a dead heat in the 100 free in 52.65.

Tonawanda won three events: Jackson Conley in diving with 425.40 points; Simon Mysliwy in the 100 butterfly in 56.34; and Jack Shepler in the 500 free in 5:13.29.

Akron’s Aiden Polkowski, the meet’s Most Outstanding Swimmer, finished first in the 200 IM in 2:12.59 and 100 breaststroke in 1:08.00

Newfane’s Elijah Thompson won the 50 free in 22.71 and the 100 backstroke in 56.55.

Springville’s Christian Safford won the 200 free in 1:55.54.