OP steady as it goes behind Sullivan's running and a stingy defense

It’s a tough job, but Orchard Park’s Tommy Sullivan is more than willing to be the battering-ram-type running back who gains the tough, necessary yards to help the Quakers’ offense purr.
The senior wearing No. 44 was at it again Friday night. He kept the chains moving when the ball was in his hands. He also helped keep Clarence out of the end zone when the rock was in one of their hands as Orchard Park defeated the Red Devils, 17-0, during a Section VI Class AA semifinal contest at Quaker Field.
Ben Gocella (207 passing yards) tossed two touchdowns, one of them to Sullivan, who did his damage on the ground as per usual. He rushed 33 times for 150 yards in a hard hitting affair between the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the tournament. On defense, he made four tackles, including 2 for losses, and had a sack as OP’s defense blanked Clarence for the second time this season.
“My job is to follow the big linemen we have, put my hand on their back and let them work and get as much as I can after that," Sullivan said. “Running behind the line we have, it’s kind of easy.”
He makes it sound easy but it's not.
"He takes hits but he gets the first downs which is what we need," junior linebacker and fellow running back Kross Rapini said.
With the win, the Quakers (6-0) advance to the Class AA championship game where they will face four-time defending champion and top-seeded Lancaster next weekend at Foyle/Kling Field.
The unbeaten Legends advanced via walkover as their opponent, Bennett, was placed on Covid-19 pause Thursday night.
Sullivan, who came in averaging 5.2 yards per carry, did the usual in this one. Steady Sully ran tough up the middle. He ran tough off tackle. The lad whose longest run of the season had been 12 yards broke off a 24-yarder around right end that set up the Quakers’ first touchdown early in the second quarter. If not for Clarence’s Collin Hand, Sullivan might have made it to the end zone.
Instead, Gocella and Dylan Evans hooked up for the 23-yard score to finish the drive. OP got a nice bounce on the play as the pass deflected off the hands of a Clarence defensive back and into the mitts of a falling Evans behind him.
Sullivan made it to end zone later off his first catch of the season, taking it in from 6 yards out to give OP a commanding two-touchdown edge.
“Ben Gocella looked my way, he never looks my way," Sullivan said. "I was surprised. I got the ball, when I got the ball I just knew I was going to get in the end zone. I saw the blocking down the field.”
The 14-point lead may as well had been a 28-point deficit, considering the way Orchard Park’s defense has been playing this season. The Quakers’ starting unit has given up just two touchdowns in six games.
The times Clarence seemed to have a good drive going, the ‘D’ responded by making the plays to get the Devils’ offense off the field without any points. Rapini led the winners with 11 tackles. Ayden Haley added five tackles and helped tie up blockers which made it difficult for the Red Devils to rush the ball.
The championship game will be OP’s 23rd and second appearance in as many years. But it’ll be the first in recent memory not taking place at its home away from home, at the home of the Buffalo Bills in Highmark stadium.
Yet, something else that's different during this most unique football season in the spring.
"The Ralph is an experience and its fun but going to Foyle/Kling Field is fun," Rapini said. "We won the regular season game there last year. It's where I want to be. Hopefully we come out with the 'W.'