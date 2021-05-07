OP steady as it goes behind Sullivan's running and a stingy defense

It’s a tough job, but Orchard Park’s Tommy Sullivan is more than willing to be the battering-ram-type running back who gains the tough, necessary yards to help the Quakers’ offense purr.

The senior wearing No. 44 was at it again Friday night. He kept the chains moving when the ball was in his hands. He also helped keep Clarence out of the end zone when the rock was in one of their hands as Orchard Park defeated the Red Devils, 17-0, during a Section VI Class AA semifinal contest at Quaker Field.

Ben Gocella (207 passing yards) tossed two touchdowns, one of them to Sullivan, who did his damage on the ground as per usual. He rushed 33 times for 150 yards in a hard hitting affair between the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the tournament. On defense, he made four tackles, including 2 for losses, and had a sack as OP’s defense blanked Clarence for the second time this season.

“My job is to follow the big linemen we have, put my hand on their back and let them work and get as much as I can after that," Sullivan said. “Running behind the line we have, it’s kind of easy.”

He makes it sound easy but it's not.

"He takes hits but he gets the first downs which is what we need," junior linebacker and fellow running back Kross Rapini said.