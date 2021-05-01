 Skip to main content
OP, Hamburg, Iroquois and Newfane win cheer competitions
Section VI cheerleading championships, Division B

Kenmore West performs during the Section VI cheerleading championships, Division B at Amherst high school in Amherst on Saturday.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Orchard Park, Hamburg, Iroquois and Newfane were the first-place finishers Saturday in the Section VI cheerleading competition held at four sites.

Orchard Park, a runner-up last year, triumphed in the Division A competition at Lockport with 55.35 points. Frontier was the runner-up.

Hamburg and West Seneca East finished 1-2 in the Division B competition at Amherst. The winners had 53.70 points.

Competing at home, Iroquois was first among 10 teams in Division C with 50.35 points. Lew-Port, a state champion in 2019, was the second-place finisher. Among the also-rans was Maryvale, which advanced from the sectionals and won the State Championship for Small Schools last year.

Newfane and Eden finished 1-2 in the Division D competition at Wilson. Newfane had 42.55 points.

Teams were judged on band chant, performance during sideline situations, crowd leading, incorporating fight songs into routines and motion techniques.

A total of 37 cheer teams competed in the four locations.

With no state competition, the sectionals were the last opportunity for competition. Cheerleading was moved to the new Fall 2 season as part of the state response to the coronavirus pandemic.

