ROCHESTER – Everywhere you looked Friday at Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course, players were trying to deal with trouble and performing the delicate dance of trying to escape harm’s way instead of making things worse.

In front of a grandstand. ... Bunkers of all depths and locations. ... Behind and beside a tree. … Thick rough. … Near the fence that separates road from property. … Out of bounds on a greenside bunker shot. … And a creek.

The anticipated winds that were supposed to play havoc during the second round’s afternoon groups never materialized, replaced by an annoying rain and challenging pin positions that tossed this PGA Championship into a blender at the halfway point.

Scottie Scheffler started birdie-birdie, but then didn’t make another one until No. 15.

Bryson DeChambeau, the first-round leader, shot three-over on the front nine and didn’t post his first birdie until his 11th hole.

Min Woo Lee birdied four of the first five holes, but then only one over the final 13.

Viktor Hovland started birdie-birdie, but had only one over the next 12.

On and on and on we could go. Such is the carnage when only nine players remained under par.

Josh Allen happy to have Dalton Kincaid aboard; pulling for Rory McIlroy at this week's PGA Championship "Obviously super excited to get a weapon like him," Allen said of Kincaid. "He's very fluid in his route running. He's a very fluid ball catcher. He tracks the ball well, so any time you get to add a piece to your offense like that, I can't help but be excited."

Nine! That’s it! It’s like a U.S. Open has broken out at the PGA Championship.

Scheffler posted par after par until consecutive birdies on Nos. 15-16 tied him with Corey Conners.

Scheffler took the lead on a nifty up-and-down at 17 moments after Conners’ bogey, but fell back into a tie at 5-under after he missed a par-saving putt at the closing hole for a 68. Conners also carded a 68 that included only one bogey and Hovland (67) birdied No. 18 to make it a three-way tie.

Two shots back are DeChambeau after a closing bogey for 71 and Justin Suh (68).

In range are Brooks Koepka (closed with birdies on four of his last seven holes to shoot 66) at 2-under, Justin Rose (field-high 10 birdies this week) at 1-under and Rory McIlroy (69 on Friday) at even.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

“I think how terribly I've felt over the golf ball the last two days, the fact that I'm only five back – I can't believe I'm five back,” McIlroy said. “If I can get the ball in play off the tee, I'll have a shot.”

We’ll see if this survival-of-the-smartest-and-strongest produces a thrilling weekend for the season’s second major.

Ten years ago here, when the event was held in August, 27 players were under par at the halfway point. Eventual champion Jason Dufner carded a 63. But in 2019, the course was tuned up – every green was rebuilt and every bunker was rebuilt or relocated.

Couple those changes with tight pin placements – half of the pins nearly hugged the edge, preventing players from running shots up close to the hole and unwilling to go for the pin because a slight miss would end up in the rough.

“It’s a great set up; it’s one of the best I’ve seen,” said Phil Mickelson, who made the weekend on the cut number after shooting 73-72-145 (plus-5). “It’s just a good, hard, fair test. … You’ve just got to hit good shots.”

The cut line of plus-5 is tied with 2017 and ’21 for the highest (or lowest) in the last 10 PGAs.

So who should be the favorite entering the weekend? It will likely come down to who can take advantage of birdie chances on Nos. 1-2, who can avoid major trouble at No. 6 (at one point Friday, the hole had one birdie and 26 double bogeys) and who can create back-nine momentum at No. 10 (easiest hole Friday).

Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, has earned $12,859,995 this season and the stage won’t rattle him, the same for situations where he works from the rough, where his deft touch is top-rate.

Scheffler has only two bogeys in the first two days.

Delaware North using entire enterprise at PGA Championship in Rochester The undertaking to host the hospitality and concessions at the PGA Championship in Rochester this week has truly been an all-hands-on-deck effort for Delaware North.

“I find myself comfortable in these situations,” he said. “These are the positions I want to be in. I don’t want to be in 30th place or going home. … I posted a good number, which is really good around this golf course when you’re not hitting a lot of fairways (6 of 14).”

Conners and Hovland lead the group of contenders seeking their first major. Conners has no top-5s and only three top-10s in 15 majors and Hovland only two top-10s in 11 majors as a pro.

“Very pleased with the score,” Conners said. “The conditions were tricky out there – faced some wind, and some rain. I felt like I made a bunch of key putts to keep momentum going, and that was really the key to the day.”

Said Hovland: “Obviously, these tournaments are what you dream about winning. It’s nice to be back to have a chance, but at the same time, we’ve got a lot of golf left. I just have to keep being patient and hitting the middle of the greens.”

Among those who missed the cut were Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day and Gary Woodland.

Masters champion Jon Rahm rebounded from Thursday's 76 to shoot 68 and is at 4-over.