Watch now: Getzville's Hayley Scamurra scores goal for Team USA women's hockey

Getzville's Hayley Scamurra scored her first goal of the Olympics as Team USA beat Finland, 4-1, in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal game in Beijing.
Team USA will face Team Canada in the gold medal for the sixth time in the seven Olympics women's hockey finals.
The game is Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. ET.
What a tip! @HScamurra #WinterOlympics | #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/xLZUbZ8LOm— USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 14, 2022
Get the latest in your inbox!
We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts.