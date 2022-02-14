 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Getzville's Hayley Scamurra scores goal for Team USA women's hockey
Watch now: Getzville's Hayley Scamurra scores goal for Team USA women's hockey

  • Updated
Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey

United States' Hayley Scamurra (16) is congratulated after scoring a goal against Finland during a women's semifinal hockey game.

 Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Getzville's Hayley Scamurra scored her first goal of the Olympics as Team USA beat Finland, 4-1, in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal game in Beijing. 

Team USA will face Team Canada in the gold medal for the sixth time in the seven Olympics women's hockey finals. 

The game is Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. ET.

