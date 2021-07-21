USA Volleyball star Matt Anderson, a West Seneca native, is 'unique player in American history'

“Eventually, I went over to my pro team for the following season in Shanghai,” Anderson said, “and had some mental health issues where I decided to step away from the game again, much similar to what I did in (2014). And with that experience in (2014), I had a really good rebound and I set myself up for being able to put myself into the (U.S. national) team.”

Speraw said Anderson has great character, is intensely professional and possesses elite physical gifts.

“He’s got a great arm, he’s big, he jumps well,” Speraw said. “He’s a unique player in American history. Just his size and skillset, I don’t know that we’ve ever had a player like Matt. His ability to be as big, and a guy that big having a fluid arm like that, that just doesn’t come along very often, if ever.

“He carries a big offensive load for us, because when we get in trouble, we set him a ball that the whole world knows is going to him and he finds a way to kill it.”

In June, the U.S. Men’s National Team posted an 8-7 record at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League tournament in Italy, finishing the event with a sweep against Japan.

It offered a preview of what the Americans could expect at the Tokyo Games.