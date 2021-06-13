Tonawanda's Anita Alvarez again qualifies for Olympics

Town of Tonawanda native Anita Alvarez is heading back to the Olympic Games.

Alvarez, who placed ninth at the Olympics in Rio in the duet with partner Mariya Koreleva, earned a spot for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics at the FINA Olympic Games Artistic Swimming Qualification Tournament 2021 on Sunday in Barcelona.

+2 Kenmore synchronized swimmer Anita Alvarez moves closer to Olympics return Former Town of Tonawanda Aquettes swimmer Anita Alvarez, a 2016 Olympian in synchronized swimming, has taken another step toward returning to the Summer Games. Alvarez, who was recently named USA Synchronized Swimming Athlete of the Year, was selected Tuesday to represent Team USA in the duet at the final Olympic qualifier April 30 through May 4 in Tokyo. Alvarez

She has referred to returning to the Olympics as a “dream come true times two.”

Alvarez and her regular partner, Lindi Schroeder, swam the preliminary technical and free on Saturday, but Alvarez did not swim in Sunday’s final.

Alvarez briefly passed out after the preliminary free. USA Swimming attributed it to exhaustion after a taxing week in which she also earned a silver medal in free solo.

“She’s good,” her mom, Karen, the Tonawanda Aquettes’ head coach, told The News on Sunday. “She was just exhausted from training and competing in so many events without enough recovery time.”

Alvarez’s spot in the final was taken by alternate Ruby Remati. She and Schroeder finished fifth, good enough to qualify. The top eight teams advanced.