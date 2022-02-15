Q&A: Nardin grad, World Cup skier Tricia Mangan returns to Winter Olympics with Team USA

Tricia Mangan, a Derby native who grew up skiing in Ellicottville, will compete for Team USA in the Alpine Combined this week at the Beijing Olympics, returning to the sport’s grandest stage after appearing in two events as an alternate at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Mangan, 24, is not a member of the U.S. Ski Team, but competes on the World Cup circuit by relying on community support to fund her travels and training with the International Ski Racing Academy in Italy.
“I think this might be the last Olympics they have it, and that is because there aren’t that many people that are good at it,” Mangan said during a recent interview with The Buffalo News. “Downhill skiers, people usually specialize in slalom or they specialize in speed. But to have someone that’s really good at slalom and really good at downhill is not very common, because they’re two very different skillsets. That’s what makes it unique and fun. And there are very few people that are good at both.”
The women's combined downhill is at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday and will air on NBC. The women's combined slalom is at 1 a.m. ET Thursday and will air on USA. Both events will stream live at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.
Mangan crashed during a downhill training run Monday, but appeared to escape serious injury.
Four years ago in South Korea, Mangan replaced an injured U.S. competitor and competed in the giant slalom, but crashed and did not finish. She also helped the U.S. team to ninth place in the inaugural alpine team event.
“I think to non-ski racers, DNF’ing sounds like the worst thing that could possibly happen,” Mangan said, “but when I went into the last Olympics, I was an alternate. I didn’t even expect to be going. So just to be there, I felt extremely lucky and proud and I think realistically I knew there was a very, very low chance of me getting a medal, so the focus was more on just putting my best skiing forward and trying as hard as possible. I was super focused the entire time and worked really hard, and even though I crashed halfway down, I’m still proud of my performance there and hope to take the same mentality into this Olympic Winter Games, as well.”
Mangan, who has five siblings, grew up skiing at HoliMont Ski Club in Ellicottville and emerged on the national scene in 2013 in the Nor-Am Cup and National Junior championships in Colorado. She qualified for the U18 National Training Group when she was a sophomore at Nardin Academy and trained with the group for two years, eventually being named to the U.S. Team D and then Team C.
Mangan recently earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth. She skied for the school for two years and finished third in the giant slalom at the NCAA championships in 2019.
She spoke to The News by phone from Switzerland earlier this month before traveling to China. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.
BN: What was it like landing a last-second spot as an alternate at the Olympics four years ago in South Korea?
TM: “It was very emotional, for sure, because I wasn’t expecting that to happen and then to be called like two days before I flew was really exciting. My whole family brought so many signs and were dressed up in USA onesies and people are still like, ‘Oh my gosh, your family were the best fans at the whole Olympics.’ That was just awesome. They know how much hard work I’ve put in and how much their support means to me, so to be able to enjoy that together was really special and I’m so, so thankful to have such amazing family and so many supporters. Sharing the journey makes it so much more rewarding for me.”
BN: Officially, you had to petition U.S. Skiing for a spot on the Olympic team this year based on World Cup points?
TM: “The nomination process is a bit complicated, and it actually changed this year. There’s only a certain amount of objective spots and then there are discretionary spots. Technically, I petitioned. But I was pretty clearly the next candidate. I was selected to the official team based on the same selection process as everyone else. I’m racing independently this year, which is not very common.”
BN: How does that work?
TM: “I am now a part of Team USA, the Olympic team. But I’m not on the U.S. Ski Team, officially, even though I’m competing on the World Cup, which seems odd to people who don’t understand ski racing. But essentially, the ski team criteria is super hard and there’s a big discretion element to that, as well. And I have not been given support, unfortunately. But that’s why I have reached out to Buffalo and so many friends and family to help support me this year because it’s very expensive to do it on your own. But I am really glad we were able to make it happen, because I’m definitely skiing the best I ever have and I’ve been competitive with most of the U.S. Ski Team girls, so I’m competing at the same level as them, I’m just not officially on the team.”
BN: How is competing independently on the World Cup circuit different from competing for Team USA at the Olympics?
TM: “When I go to the World Cups, I’m still representing the USA, but I’m not getting any support from the national team. I travel separately from them and stay separately in everything. It is very challenging. But there’s also been a lot of silver linings. I’ve learned a lot of very useful skills this year on how to figure things out myself and fundraising, and honestly, having to reach out to people for help really showed me just how amazing of a community and support system I do have, which has been really inspiring and motivating to know that there are so many people that believe in me. That’s been a huge help mentally on race day. But it’s not the most ideal situation.”
BN: How have you solicited and received financial support?
TM: “I had a fundraiser this fall and set up a lot of raffles and auctions and I set up a donation page and I have a website. That was really an amazing event. It was so much more meaningful and moving to me than I thought it was going to be, and then I have a couple of private sponsors and gear sponsors, corporate sponsors. There’s been lots of different avenues for support. But the donations big and small have meant so much to me, because the financial contributions make it actually possible, but also to know that many people are rooting for me has just been really, really special this year.”
BN: What kind of challenges have you faced competing internationally during the pandemic?
TM: “It’s a bummer how much money I’ve had to spend on Covid testing, but it is a reality of the sport right now because we have to test before every World Cup. Our races have been primarily in Europe, so not too much flying, which is good.”
BN: How often do you get back home and ski in Ellicottville?
TM: “In the winter, this year, zero, so far. But hopefully in the spring, maybe at the end of March I’ll be able to get back. In past years, I have been able to ski during Christmas, at least once a winter, and take some runs at the little rippers. My family is still super involved in that community, so it’s always fun to go back there and get in touch with the roots.”
BN: Is it funny or strange returning to ski in Western New York after you’ve been all over the world?
TM: “A little bit. It’s really nice to go home and to ski with my family and just to be in that community again, because it’s honestly a really, really special community in Ellicottville. But the skiing, I will say, I have become a bit of a snob and it’s not quite as good as what I’m used to. But it’s more about the people and the experience.”
BN: Is it disappointing that your family isn’t able to attend the Games, this time?
TM: “They’re definitely bummed they can’t come because three of my brothers speak Chinese, so it would be so fun for them to come over and be there and experience the culture. They all took it at Canisius, and they also did a national program from the United States Defense Department. My oldest brother did a Fulbright Scholarship and he spent a year in China and is moving back this year. There’s a lot of family interest over there, which is fun. That’s why it would be really cool if they could come, but they’re giving me good cultural and history lessons. I think that’s an underappreciated aspect of the Olympics, is you get to go to this place and really experience the culture. I’ve actually been to Beijing before, so I’m excited to return.”