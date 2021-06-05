Orchard Park native appointed head of world swimming organization

Brent Nowicki, a Canisius High graduate, was appointed as the new executive director of FINA (Federation International de Natation), the world governing body of five water sports, including men’s and women’s swimming and diving, high diving, open water swimming and artistic swimming.

He was elected Saturday at the FINA Congress held in Doha, Qatar.

The former Orchard Park resident is a graduate of Fairfield University, where he played lacrosse, and the University at Buffalo law school.

He currently is managing counsel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. He joined CAS in 2013 after seven years as an attorney with the Hodgson Russ law firm in Buffalo.

Nowicki has extensive experience in the field of international sports law and has held positions with World Lacrosse as chair of rules and with the International Doping Agency.

Nowicki was the head of the CAS Anti-Doping Division for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and PyeongChang (2018). He also managed the permanent CAS Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD).

A 1997 Canisius High graduate, he is a member of the school’s athletics Hall of Fame.