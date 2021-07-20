Newfane's Brian Irr ready for debut of Olympic karate

"It is always changing," he said. "Every opponent is different. Even if you fight the same opponent again, the next match will be different every time. I love the challenge of testing my athleticism, skills and strategies against others at such a high caliber."

Even though he is competitive, Irr is known for his mild nature. In the ring, it's different.

"It’s the attitude that you have in the ring stays in the ring. You’re in the competition and you’re fighting against somebody," Irr said. “The nature of karate is of respect. Respecting your opponent outside and inside of the ring. Each match starts with bowing to your opponent, showing respect, bowing to the referee, showing respect, finishing the same way. Then, afterwards, maybe you gave someone a bloody nose or a busted lip, shaking their hand, giving them hugs. Having that mutual camaraderie outside the ring is something special.”

Ariel Torres of Hialeah, Fla., will represent the U.S. in kata, a non combatant version of karate based on form and athletic movement. Sakura Kokumai, in kata, is the lone American in the women's competition. She was a gold medalist in the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.