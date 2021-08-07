Newfane's Brian Irr experiences Olympics in karate's debut

Newfane’s Brian Irr had two goals: See karate make the Olympics and be among those to represent Team USA in its debut.

He accomplished both Saturday at the iconic Nippon Budokan Arena, competing in the men’s 75-kilogram kumite (sparring) competition.

Irr, 33, had four matches. He lost to Saudi Arabia’s Tareg Hamedi, 4-1; to Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran, 6-0; and Croatia’s Ivan Kvesic, 3-1. He also had a scoreless draw with Canadian Daniel Gaysinsky.

Irr, who trained for the Olympics in Texas, won gold at the 2019 Pan American games and won bronze at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

This appears to be karate’s last opportunity in the Olympics, at least for now, as officials have announced that karate will not be contested in Paris in 2024.

In the final, Hamedi built a lead in the opening minute before launching the spectacular final strike of the Tokyo tournament, connecting exquisitely on a pure left-footed kick to Ganjzadeh’s head and upper body. Hamedi launched the Iranian champion backward and left him unconscious on the tatami, his eyes staring vacantly upward.

Hamedi did a celebratory hop and let loose with a scream after apparently winning the first gold medal in Saudi Arabia’s entire Olympic history.