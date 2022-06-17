Kristen Romano starts 2024 Olympic journey at FINA World Championships

Competitive swimming can take an athlete all over the world, but for Lancaster native Kristen Romano, it’s a regular adventure.

She has competed across the U.S. as a member of Ohio State’s swim team, but Romano has switched her focus to the 2022 FINA World Championships – one of swimming’s most competitive events – beginning Saturday. She’ll be the only female swimmer representing Puerto Rico in Budapest, Hungary.

“Doing this on such a big stage like the world championships, it makes 12-year-old me very happy and very proud,” Romano told the Buffalo News in a phone call from Budapest. “The things I’ve wanted to accomplish in my swimming career are kind of being realized.”

The International Olympic Committee allows the U.S. territory to compete as its own entity from the U.S. Olympic Committee, giving Romano the chance to compete with Puerto Rico's team.

Romano just finished her final season at Ohio State as a fifth-year senior, helping the Buckeyes win three consecutive Big Ten Championships. The swimmer holds five Puerto Rican national records, including the 200-meter medley and the 400 medley, to go with her four (200 backstroke, 200 free, 400 freestyle relay and 800 freestyle relay) with Ohio State.

At the world championships, Romano will swim the 200 medley as an A cut, and the 400 medley and 200 backstroke as a B cut. She qualified for the three events during the 33rd CCCAN Swimming Championships at San Juan in 2021.

“I was originally trying to go for an A cut for the Olympics,” Romano said. “I fell just short of that, but I was lucky enough to get the A cut to compete [in Budapest].”

FINA hosts its world championships every year through a series of meets around the world leading up to the Olympics. All swimmers had more than two years to qualify for the championships, swimming at minimum or faster than the A or B cut times for each event and gender, from March 1, 2020, to May 15, 2022.

Romano is one of two swimmers competing for Puerto Rico, but will see some former teammates at the championships. She has worked with Ohio State director of swimming and diving head coach Bill Dorenkott leading up to the championships, and is led by Fernando Delgado, Federación Puertorriqueña de Natación president, during the championships.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been coached by [Delgado],” she said. “It’s always great and I take a lot from getting new perspectives and eyes and fresh thoughts and ideas on technique … and I’ve really enjoyed that.”

In the 200 medley, Romano will face some of the top talent in the world, including favored Alex Walsh, who won the event for University of Virginia during the NCAA championships, Tokyo gold medalist Yui Ohashi and 2016 Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu. Romano said she remembers watching Hosszu compete on TV, and now has seen what it’s like competing against an “idol.”

“Over the years, I’ve had to manage that star-struck feeling,” Romano said. “Because there’s a point where it becomes a different relationship … but you never really stop learning from them.”

Romano hopes to use the world championships as a way to prepare her for turning pro. She will return to Ohio State for the summer to train with her team, but will move to one of the USA Swimming training facilities to help her prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Anytime I get to come to an international event and look around to see the different ways people do things, different techniques and different ways of thinking, it’s really valuable and really special,” Romano said.

Having a strong performance, both with her A and B cuts, can aid her chances to impress US coaches. Similar to a college recruitment process, both Romano and the swim coaches need to be in agreement for Romano to train at a certain facility.

She’ll have the opportunity to talk with a few coaches, including U.Va.'s Todd DeSorbo and Florida's Anthony Nesty. Dorenkott also is an assistant coach for Team USA.

“It’s really nice to have [Dorenkott] here as a coach,” Romano said. “It’s really nice to have people that I’m close with here and lean on for support and look over the pool deck and see some familiar faces.”

Romano won’t be able to qualify for the Olympics at this meet, since cuts don’t start until next year. Still, she hopes to cut a few milliseconds to secure her spot when the time comes.

“It’s still good practice, especially international practice,” Romano said. “And any opportunity to swim internationally and represent Puerto Rico is always a good learning experience.”

