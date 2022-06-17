 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kristen Romano starts 2024 Olympic journey at FINA World Championships

  • 0
Kristen Romano

Kristen Romano, competing at the NCAA championships in March for Ohio State.

 Ohio State Athletics
Support this work for $1 a month

Competitive swimming can take an athlete all over the world, but for Lancaster native Kristen Romano, it’s a regular adventure.

She has competed across the U.S. as a member of Ohio State’s swim team, but Romano has switched her focus to the 2022 FINA World Championships – one of swimming’s most competitive events – beginning Saturday. She’ll be the only female swimmer representing Puerto Rico in Budapest, Hungary.

“Doing this on such a big stage like the world championships, it makes 12-year-old me very happy and very proud,” Romano told the Buffalo News in a phone call from Budapest. “The things I’ve wanted to accomplish in my swimming career are kind of being realized.”

The International Olympic Committee allows the U.S. territory to compete as its own entity from the U.S. Olympic Committee, giving Romano the chance to compete with Puerto Rico's team. 

Romano just finished her final season at Ohio State as a fifth-year senior, helping the Buckeyes win three consecutive Big Ten Championships. The swimmer holds five Puerto Rican national records, including the 200-meter medley and the 400 medley, to go with her four (200 backstroke, 200 free, 400 freestyle relay and 800 freestyle relay) with Ohio State.

People are also reading…

At the world championships, Romano will swim the 200 medley as an A cut, and the 400 medley and 200 backstroke as a B cut. She qualified for the three events during the 33rd CCCAN Swimming Championships at San Juan in 2021.

“I was originally trying to go for an A cut for the Olympics,” Romano said. “I fell just short of that, but I was lucky enough to get the A cut to compete [in Budapest].”

FINA hosts its world championships every year through a series of meets around the world leading up to the Olympics. All swimmers had more than two years to qualify for the championships, swimming at minimum or faster than the A or B cut times for each event and gender, from March 1, 2020, to May 15, 2022.

Romano is one of two swimmers competing for Puerto Rico, but will see some former teammates at the championships. She has worked with Ohio State director of swimming and diving head coach Bill Dorenkott leading up to the championships, and is led by Fernando Delgado, Federación Puertorriqueña de Natación president, during the championships.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been coached by [Delgado],” she said. “It’s always great and I take a lot from getting new perspectives and eyes and fresh thoughts and ideas on technique … and I’ve really enjoyed that.”

In the 200 medley, Romano will face some of the top talent in the world, including favored Alex Walsh, who won the event for University of Virginia during the NCAA championships, Tokyo gold medalist Yui Ohashi and 2016 Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu. Romano said she remembers watching Hosszu compete on TV, and now has seen what it’s like competing against an “idol.”

“Over the years, I’ve had to manage that star-struck feeling,” Romano said. “Because there’s a point where it becomes a different relationship … but you never really stop learning from them.”

Romano hopes to use the world championships as a way to prepare her for turning pro. She will return to Ohio State for the summer to train with her team, but will move to one of the USA Swimming training facilities to help her prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Anytime I get to come to an international event and look around to see the different ways people do things, different techniques and different ways of thinking, it’s really valuable and really special,” Romano said.

Having a strong performance, both with her A and B cuts, can aid her chances to impress US coaches. Similar to a college recruitment process, both Romano and the swim coaches need to be in agreement for Romano to train at a certain facility.

She’ll have the opportunity to talk with a few coaches, including U.Va.'s Todd DeSorbo and Florida's Anthony Nesty. Dorenkott also is an assistant coach for Team USA.

“It’s really nice to have [Dorenkott] here as a coach,” Romano said. “It’s really nice to have people that I’m close with here and lean on for support and look over the pool deck and see some familiar faces.”

Romano won’t be able to qualify for the Olympics at this meet, since cuts don’t start until next year. Still, she hopes to cut a few milliseconds to secure her spot when the time comes.

“It’s still good practice, especially international practice,” Romano said. “And any opportunity to swim internationally and represent Puerto Rico is always a good learning experience.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I'm from Washington D.C. and a senior at James Madison University studying Media Arts & Design with a concentration in journalism, and also have a minor in sports communications and management.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winter Olympics may not include Nordic combined for 1st time

Winter Olympics may not include Nordic combined for 1st time

The International Olympic Committee is expected to make a decision next week about whether to allow women to compete in Nordic combined at the 2026 Games. The sport has been part of the Winter Olympics since 1924. It is also the only Olympic sport without women. There is the possibility that the sport is dropped entirely, according to athletes and advocates. Five-time Olympian Billy Demong says the IOC's solution for gender equity may be to take men out of the program for 2026.

WADA says fresh court ruling can reopen Russian doping cases

WADA says fresh court ruling can reopen Russian doping cases

The World Anti-Doping Agency says more disciplinary cases by Olympic sports could follow a breakthrough court ruling in the Russian doping scandal. Three Russian canoeists, including an Olympic gold medalist, were banned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday for their part in a state-backed doping program. WADA prosecuted the case using evidence it got from a Moscow laboratory at the center of a years-long standoff with Russian authorities. WADA has also given Moscow lab data to other sports bodies and now wants some of them to review those cases after the evidence held up in court.

Small protests in Tokyo and Sapporo against Olympic bid

Small protests in Tokyo and Sapporo against Olympic bid

A small group of protesters gathered in central Tokyo and in the northern city of Sapporo to oppose Japan’s overtures to hold the 2030 Winter Olympics. About 50 people gathered in each locale holding “No Olympics” banners and trying to make their case to a passing public. Sapporo is considered among the favorites to land the 2030 Games along with Salt Lake City and Vancouver. All three cities have held previous Winter Olympics. Last week, Sapporo’s city legislature rejected a proposal to hold a city-wide referendum on the issue. Cities that have held public votes have usually turned down the proposal.

FIBA resists Paris Olympics plan for remote basketball venue

FIBA resists Paris Olympics plan for remote basketball venue

Most basketball games at the Paris Olympics could end up being played a three-hour journey outside the French capital, a plan that is facing criticism from the sport’s governing body. Paris organizers are struggling to find a suitable basketball venue for games before the medal rounds at the 2024 Summer Games and are now considering using the soccer stadium in Lille. The original plan was to use an arena in Paris, but that venue was dropped in March amid a backlash by NBA players from France who said the ceiling was too low. FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis cited serious concerns and called for athletes to be respected.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Jordanian Lion' prowling for MMA world title glory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News