Kenmore's Anita Alvarez, Team USA artistic swimming, in 13th after Olympic preliminary routine
top story

Kenmore's Anita Alvarez, Team USA artistic swimming, in 13th after Olympic preliminary routine

Anita and Lindi_Free 2.JPG

Team USA artistic swimmers Anita Alvarez, a Kenmore native, and Lindi Schroeder are competing in duet at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 

 Photo courtesy of USA Artistic Swimming

Kenmore native Anita Alvarez and Team USA artistic swimming duet partner Lindi Schroeder are in 13th place, tied with Mexico with a score of 86.5333, after the duet free routine preliminary Monday at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The duet technical prelim is at 6:30 a.m. EST Tuesday.

The 12 duets with the highest combined total advance to the free duet final competition Wednesday. There are 22 nations competing.

The Americans’ score is 1.5 points behind 12th place Belarus and 11.3667 points behind the first-place Russian duo of Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina, which posted a score of 97.9000.

Russia has won the gold medal in duet in every Olympics since 2000, while the U.S. has earned just one duet medal this century, a bronze won by Alison Bartosik and Anna Kozlova in 2004.

Alvarez, 24, placed ninth in the duet with partner Mariya Koroleva at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

