Kenmore native Anita Alvarez, USA artistic swimming do not advance finals at Tokyo Olympics
top story

Tokyo Olympics Artistic Swimming

Kenmore's Anita Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder compete in the Duet Free Routine Preliminary on Monday.

 Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Kenmore native Anita Alvarez and Team USA artistic swimming duet partner Lindi Schroeder did not advance to the final round of competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after placing 13th through the duet free routine preliminary and duet technical routine.

The 12 duets with the highest combined total advance to the free duet final competition Wednesday.

Alvarez and Schroeder produced a combined score of 172.7293, which was 0.4230 points behind 12th-place Mexico (173.1523). The countries were tied for 13th after the duet free routine prelim Monday. There were 21 nations competing in the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming.

The Americans’ routine, performed to a compilation of classical music, was marred by a couple of noted synchronization errors. They finished ahead of Great Britain, Israel, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Colombia, Egypt, Australia and South Africa. Greece withdrew from artistic swimming competitions after four of its athletes tested positive for Covid-19.

The Russian Olympic Committee remained in first place with a score of 195.0079, followed by China, Ukraine, Japan, Canada, Italy, Austria, France, Netherlands, Belarus, Spain and Mexico.

Russia has won the gold medal in duet in every Olympics since 2000, while the U.S. has earned just one duet medal this century, a bronze won by Alison Bartosik and Anna Kozlova in 2004.

Alvarez, 24, placed ninth in the duet with partner Mariya Koroleva at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

