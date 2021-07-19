Kenmore native Anita Alvarez, a two-time Olympian, brings 'duende' to USA Artistic Swimming

This is the second in a series of stories featuring Western New Yorkers scheduled to take part in the Olympics in Tokyo.
Team USA artistic swimming coach Andrea Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist for Spain, struggles to find the precise words to describe Kenmore native Anita Alvarez.
At least in English.
Tennis has taken Jessica Pegula all over the world, and no matter where she is, she always stumbles upon someone from Buffalo or Western New York, or somehow crosses paths with a Bills fan or a Sabres fan.
“You know the Flamenco dance that we have? The typical Spanish dance?” Fuentes said in a recent interview with The Buffalo News. “The dancers that are very, very special, that have something else than just good technique. They have a special, magic way to move that attracts people. And we say they have ‘duende.’
“And I don’t find any kind of translation, but I say to Anita that she has the ‘pixie dust.’ That’s my own translation.”
Alvarez, 24, will compete in her second consecutive Summer Olympics in artistic swimming, the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming, at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She placed ninth in the duet with former partner Mariya Koreleva at the 2016 Rio Games.
Alvarez, who placed ninth at the Olympics in Rio in the duet with partner Mariya Koreleva, earned a spot for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.
Alvarez and current duet partner Lindi Schroeder, 19, along with alternate Ruby Remati, 18, secured an Olympic berth for Team USA at the FINA Olympic Games Artistic Swimming Qualification Tournament 2021 in June in Barcelona. Alvarez passed out in the pool due to exhaustion after the preliminary free, when Fuentes dove in with her clothes on to help her to the wall.
Alvarez, who grew up idolizing Fuentes – a childhood hero turned real lifesaver – said she embraces the vast responsibility of representing her family heritage and the U.S. on the world stage.
“I think being a Hispanic American, just being in a sport – aquatics in general, but then also in artistic swimming – where you maybe don’t see as much representation, has been really special for me,” Alvarez said, “to just be able to be one of those people representing.
“And I think not only myself, but my team as a whole, my team of 12 athletes that train together, I think we’re one of the most diverse teams in the world competing right now, in terms of just everyone’s cultures and family backgrounds and everything. So it’s been really cool to kind of train as a team together, especially in a sport where you’re constantly trying to have everyone matched exactly.
“If you look at some of the other countries, they’re the same height, they’re the same size, their skin color is the exact same. And I think our team is really special, that we bring something different to the table, and we embrace it and we want to run with it and kind of show that we can all look different and be from different backgrounds and everything and still perform well and compete well and have success in a sport when it’s a sport that needs to be so perfectly synchronized and matched all the time.”
Alvarez competed for the Kenmore West swim team and the Tonawanda Aquettes before moving to California to train in the fall of 2013, which would have been the start of her junior year of high school.
She has been a member of the U.S. Senior National Team since 2014 and was named the USA Synchronized Swimming Athlete of the Year in 2016 and 2019.
Emily Regan began to cry during an interview last week when contemplating the possible postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games. On Tuesday, after the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021 because of the ballooning coronavirus crisis, the Buffalo native and Olympic gold medal-winning rower embraced an entirely different emotion: Relief. “I think this final decision is actually relieving in
“Some people know how to move in a special way in the water,” Fuentes said. “This cannot be taught. It has to be from inside and you have to be born with it. And I think Anita is among the few people in the world who has it. And it’s not easy at all to find it. I saw it in her from the first moment.”
Alvarez and Schroeder were named the U.S. duet team in October 2019.
They won the technical duet and the free duet at the virtual World Series in Canada in late May, then qualified for the Olympics the following month in Barcelona, with an assist from Remati, who replaced Alvarez in the final.
Fuentes said a swimmer losing consciousness doesn’t often happen during international competition, but it does from time to time in practice, when an athlete pushes him or herself past the point of exhaustion. The emotionally and physically draining week had included Alvarez earning a silver medal in the free solo and the U.S. narrowly missing qualifying as a team.
“She gave everything,” Fuentes said. “And sometimes when you pass the limit, that’s the risk you have. But then you rest and everything is fine again.”
Schroeder said the casual observer may not appreciate the incredible energy and exertion the sport demands.
“The surface of the water hides a lot of what we do underneath it,” Schroeder said, “and one of our jobs is to make it look easy, so of course you can’t see how hard it is for us. But there’s a lot that goes on underwater. We’re moving our arms or our legs and different movements to support what people see above the water and I think that’s difficult to understand unless you have done this sport.”
Alvarez returned to swim the preliminary technical later that day, but rested a day later, when Remati joined Schroeder in the final. They finished fifth. The top eight teams qualified.
Team USA has competed in the duet in every Olympics since the event debuted in 1984.
Russia has won the gold medal in duet in every Olympics since 2000, while the U.S. has earned just one duet medal this century, a bronze won by Alison Bartosik and Anna Kozlova in 2004.
USA Synchro named Fuentes head coach in September 2018.
She said Team USA views diversity as an asset.
“We don’t need twins,” Fuentes said. “We want to have the strength of each one and reach in other cultures and differences and to be even better. Maybe it’s a better result.”
Fuentes described Schroeder as the picture of consistency, an athlete who during training executed a flawless routine despite essentially being blindfolded – she wore blacked out goggles – while Alvarez is a wildcard with limitless potential.
“Lindi is extremely consistent,” Fuentes said. “I've never seen nobody so consistent in my life, in the whole world. And Anita is the opposite. But it’s good balance because we need also to have ups and downs to have this magic that we are talking about. It usually happens in people who are not so consistent, but they have these super high points that makes the magic happen.
“But the magic happening without consistency, it’s difficult to have results. So I think it’s a good balance between them. They feed each other.”
In many respects, Alvarez and Schroeder are a lot alike.
“They both love to work hard and be super focused and they are love with improvement,” Fuentes said. “They love to learn, both of them. And they like challenges. The more difficult the better. And I think this makes them great.”