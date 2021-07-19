Kenmore native Anita Alvarez, a two-time Olympian, brings 'duende' to USA Artistic Swimming

Alvarez, who grew up idolizing Fuentes – a childhood hero turned real lifesaver – said she embraces the vast responsibility of representing her family heritage and the U.S. on the world stage.

“I think being a Hispanic American, just being in a sport – aquatics in general, but then also in artistic swimming – where you maybe don’t see as much representation, has been really special for me,” Alvarez said, “to just be able to be one of those people representing.

“And I think not only myself, but my team as a whole, my team of 12 athletes that train together, I think we’re one of the most diverse teams in the world competing right now, in terms of just everyone’s cultures and family backgrounds and everything. So it’s been really cool to kind of train as a team together, especially in a sport where you’re constantly trying to have everyone matched exactly.