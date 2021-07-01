 Skip to main content
Jessica Pegula chosen for Team USA in Olympic tennis in Tokyo
Jessica Pegula

United States' Jessica Pegula celebrates after defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.

 Associated Press

Jessica Pegula is heading to the Tokyo Olympics next month to represent Team USA. 

The Buffalo native and daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula was among the four players chosen for women's singles, joining Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. Pegula is also expected to partner with Bethanie Mattek-Sands from Rochester, Minn., in the doubles.

The International Tennis Federation announced each country's Summer Games entrants for the sport Thursday.

Sofia Kenin, the top-ranked American women's player at No. 6, opted against playing the Olympics. Former Olympians Serena and Venus Williams also are not going to the Games. 

Brady is No. 15 in the WTA rankings, Gauff is No. 23, Pegula No. 26 and Riske No. 29.

Pegula has seen her career take off in the last year, including her first quarterfinal berth in a grand slam tournament at the Australian Open and the first top 30 ranking of her career.

