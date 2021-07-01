Jessica Pegula chosen for Team USA in Olympic tennis in Tokyo

ST. LOUIS — The last time Simone Biles lost an all-around competition was in 2013 when it took a seasoned Olympian to beat the then-16-year-old, who the world was just learning about. She since has joined the ranks of athletes who most recognize with the mere mention of their first name. No nickname required. Biles arrived in St. Louis for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials with that win ...