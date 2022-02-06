East Aurora's Kaitlin Hawayek prepares for Olympic debut in ice dance, hopes to place in top 8

Kaitlin Hawayek is living the dream, but her feet are planted in reality.
The East Aurora native and her longtime ice dance partner, Jean-Luc Baker, don’t expect to medal when the first-time Olympians represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
But they’ve been training for this their whole lives. And they plan to put on a show.
“We know that if we put out our strongest performances, then we could absolutely be in that competitive field of the top eight in the world,” Hawayek said during a recent interview with The Buffalo News. “And I think that would be a great goal for us, especially leading into the next quad, just really putting ourselves in that position to be hopefully one-day world medalists.”
Hawayek, 25, and Baker, 28, won bronze medals for the fourth consecutive year at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January in Nashville, finishing behind three-time gold medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates and runners-up Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, the top two tandems each year of this Olympic cycle. All six skaters, who train together in Montreal, were named to the U.S. Olympic team the next day; Team USA brings three ice dance tandems to Beijing.
Chock and Bates are making their third Olympic appearance together, while Bates will become the first U.S. figure skater to compete in four Olympics.
Hubbell and Donohue, who have said this will be their final season of competition, are making their second Olympic appearance after placing fourth at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.
Hawayek and Baker were alternates in 2018.
The rhythm dance portion of the competition is at 6 a.m. ET on Feb. 12 at Capital Indoor Stadium. The free dance competition, the gold medal event, begins at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 13.
“More than anything, with it being our first Games, regardless of it being a unique situation this year with Covid-19, we really want to just take every opportunity to appreciate being there,” Hawayek said. “I have been fortunate that I grew up with many friends and mentors that have done previous Olympic Games. And a handful of them share the experience in hindsight that they really wished they had enjoyed the experience more and not been so wrapped up about having the perfect performance.
“And it’s not that we don’t all strive for that, but I think sometimes people can get tunnel vision and it becomes more of a pressure and a burden rather than an incredible opportunity.”
Hawayek and Baker have consistently placed among the top 10 ice dance tandems in the world.
They finished in 10th place at the 2018 world championships and in ninth in 2019. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.
They were again ninth last March, before the accident.
Hawayek fell hard onto the ice during a practice last summer and was diagnosed with a concussion that derailed a chunk of their season and threatened their Olympic dream.
Baker had twice suffered concussions, the last in 2018.
“I knew the hardships of the recovery of a concussion and how alone you can feel,” Baker said. “And it’s hard, because you don’t know if you feel things. And the things you feel, you don’t know. There’s a lot of internal battle that happens with it, of recognizing and not ignoring symptoms. But also not thinking about them too much, because that can exacerbate them. It’s a really hard balance to understand how to manage.”
Hawayek is not a patient person.
“I really like to push myself to constantly be growing and learning and improving and that would usually mean not giving myself much time to rest,” she said, “and then I was put in a situation where I had no other choice but to do that and to really respect my body and respect the limits that the injury had put on what I could do. It was challenging, but it was a really good learning experience.”
Hawayek said she was told to keep her activity at a “dog-walking pace” for the first 10 days after the injury, and that returning to the ice was nerve-wracking, because she knew she was having symptoms and hadn’t pushed herself.
There were good days and bad days.
“I referenced it to my parents sometimes as an ‘invisible threshold’ that you didn’t really know until you passed,” Hawayek said. “Then you’d learn from it, in terms of how much I could push and how long I could skate and how high I could get my heartrate and different variables that we were playing around with as I returned into training progressively.”
Hawayek said her “recovery curve” began to speed up after about two months.
But the injury forced the pair to withdraw from early season assignments, including the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic, the Asian Open and the NHK Trophy in Japan, the season’s first Grand Prix event.
“I think because I took the time and had patience at the very beginning,” Hawayek said, “it ended up being a speedier recovery than if I had just ignored my body and just pushed through it right from the beginning. And I think that’s what a lot of concussion specialists are learning. There’s a window of opportunity at the beginning of the injury to make sure that you do it right, in terms of returning to play.”
Hawayek and Baker made their season debut in late November at the Rostelecom Cup, the sixth and final event of the 2021-22 Grand Prix series, in Sochi, Russia, where they finished fifth.
Less than two weeks later, they won the title at the Golden Spin of Zagreb in Croatia.
“It allowed us to build the confidence to just get that performance to the next level,” Baker said about the pair returning to international competition before turning their attention to the U.S. Championships. “You can train as much as you want, but nothing really compares to the experience you get from a competition itself. It adds another level of stress and pressure and desire to perform at your highest level.”
By winning bronze, Hawayek and Baker again joined their accomplished training partners on the podium at nationals, each wearing KN95 masks to guard against Covid-19, another potential obstacle standing between the skaters and their Olympic dreams.
“People have lost their loved ones, have lost their jobs, and that’s real life,” Hawayek said. “I’m not saying that what we’re doing is not real life, but we’re just blessed with this amazing opportunity to continue what we’re able to do, and I’m very aware that that’s not the case for everyone. I wake up every day feeling really lucky that amidst this global pandemic, we are able to continue skating.”