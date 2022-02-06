East Aurora's Kaitlin Hawayek prepares for Olympic debut in ice dance, hopes to place in top 8

They were again ninth last March, before the accident.

Hawayek fell hard onto the ice during a practice last summer and was diagnosed with a concussion that derailed a chunk of their season and threatened their Olympic dream.

Baker had twice suffered concussions, the last in 2018.

“I knew the hardships of the recovery of a concussion and how alone you can feel,” Baker said. “And it’s hard, because you don’t know if you feel things. And the things you feel, you don’t know. There’s a lot of internal battle that happens with it, of recognizing and not ignoring symptoms. But also not thinking about them too much, because that can exacerbate them. It’s a really hard balance to understand how to manage.”

Hawayek is not a patient person.

“I really like to push myself to constantly be growing and learning and improving and that would usually mean not giving myself much time to rest,” she said, “and then I was put in a situation where I had no other choice but to do that and to really respect my body and respect the limits that the injury had put on what I could do. It was challenging, but it was a really good learning experience.”