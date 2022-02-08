Buffalo-born snowboarder Hagen Kearney to compete Thursday in his second Olympics

Buffalo-born Hagen Kearney will compete in his second Olympics snowboard cross event this week in Beijing.
Kearney, 30, was 13th in the event in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The event airs live on USA Network and Peacock TV on at 10 p.m. EST Thursday and is expected to continue until about 2:30 a.m. The event begins with qualifying runs and then will move to the finals once the bracket is set.
He also is expected to compete in the team event Saturday.
“Course looks super fun! Lots of passing,” Kearney wrote on Instagram on Wednesday accompanied by video from a teammate shooting him heading down the course.
Kearney got his first experience on the snow as a child at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, but he quickly was lured by the appeal of snowboarding instead of traditional skiing. He began snowboarding at age 9.
His family lived in Bradford, Pa., for about eight years. His family’s connection to Bradford is that he is the great-grandson of George Blaisdell, who founded Zippo in Bradford.
They moved to Colorado when he was in fourth grade. The family initially wanted to buy a home in the mountains but live in Florida as their primary residence. That was until Hagen and his brother Harry found an aptitude and love for winter sports.
He listed his hometown as Norwood, Colo., and graduated from the Telluride Mountain School in Colorado.
He won his first World Cup event in 2016 and medaled at the World Championships in 2017.
On his path to Beijing, he was 14th at the 2021 worlds in the men’s snowboard cross and fourth in the snowboard cross team event.
He had already qualified for the Olympics when he tested positive for Covid in early January on the day of the finals of the World Cup event at Russia’s Krasnoyarsk resort in Siberia.
He told his followers on Instagram that he would need to stay in the hotel in Russia until he got a negative test.
“It’s going to be an adventure,” he said. “I’ll see you soon.”