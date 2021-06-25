Allegany swimmer Martha Reuther named to Team USA for Paralympics

Swimmer Martha Reuther, an Allegany resident, will make her second trip to the Paralympics after being selected to compete in Tokyo for Team USA in August.

Reuther made her Paralympic debut in 2016 in Rio, placing eighth in the 100-meter breaststroke.

She earned her spot on the 34-person team with her performance at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis.

Reuther is blind in one eye and 20/400 in the other, meaning she is legally blind. She was born 16 weeks premature and weighing one pound, 8 ounces. She began swimming in 2004 at a camp for visually impaired participants and eventually fell in the love with the sport.

Reuther is a 2012 graduate of Allegany-Limestone and a 2018 graduate from SUNY Brockport, where she was a freestyle sprinter and breaststroker as an athlete and is now an assistant coach.

She competed in three World Championships, including a fourth-place finish in the 50 meter freestyle, and multiple international events.