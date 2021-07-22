Alex Nwora considers sharing Olympic basketball experience with son a blessing

He served as head coach of the national team until Brown, who coached LeBron James in Cleveland and currently is an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, was named head coach for the Nigerian Olympic team in winter 2020.

Nwora, who guided the Kats to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 NJCAA Tournament and has amassed a 421-181 record at ECC, didn’t view the demotion as a negative. That’s because Brown has been coaching world-class players, including James, in the NBA either as an assistant or head coach since 1999.

“I’m learning from an NBA coach, one of the best,” Nwora said. “He’s mentoring me to be a better coach. It’s a chance to work with all the NBA guys he’s assembled.”

Nwora has become a fixture at ECC, which is part of the State University of New York education system. He’s not looking to move, even though he has the resume to be at a higher level than junior college. He’s a six-time Region III Coach of the Year and five-time District II Coach of the Year. The Kats have had 11 20-win seasons during his tenure.

Nigeria is making its third appearance in the Olympics. The team is 2-8 all-time, winning one game in 2012 and once in 2016.