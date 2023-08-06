PITTSFORD – A week shy of six months after he underwent rotator cuff surgery, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was activated from the team’s physically unable to perform list Sunday morning.

Phillips went through individual drills at St. John Fisher University before watching all the team periods.

After his press conference, Phillips told The Buffalo News he plans to be available when the season opens Sept. 11 at the New York Jets.

“Oh, yeah, I’ll be ready for Week 1,” he said.

Phillips still has steps to clear, though. He will add more work each day, and if there are no setbacks, he hopes to be start “more team reps” on Aug. 16.

Phillips headed off to surgery after he was injured in both New England games.

On Dec. 1, Phillips was chasing Patriots quarterback Mac Jones when he landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

“I dislocated it in that game,” Phillips said.

Phillips, 30, missed two games and returned against New England on Jan. 8. On his 19th snap, more trouble.

“I took on a double team and (380-pound left tackle) Trent Brown put all of his weight on my shoulder and my arm just went numb,” Phillips said. “That’s when I knew I had really messed it up.”

Phillips missed the Jan. 15 playoff win over Miami and played 19 snaps in the Jan. 22 playoff loss to Cincinnati before surgery on Feb. 14.

Phillips signed a one-year contract April 6 to stay with the Bills.

The Bills practiced Sunday in shells (light shoulder pads) after having Saturday off. Here are the observations:

1. Attendance report

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (undisclosed) and receiver Isaiah Coulter (right knee) did not practice. Gilliam was examined in the Bills’ medical tent during Friday night’s stadium practice but returned. Coulter missed his fourth consecutive practice.

Receiver Bryan Thompson (concussion) had a helmet after missing the previous six workouts.

Linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Taron Johnson returned after sitting out Friday night with “general soreness.”

Defensive end Von Miller (knee) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich remain on the PUP list.

Safety Cam Lewis was shaken up during a downfield pile-up with linebacker Baylon Spector and an offensive player. Lewis was able to walk off the field.

2. Quarterback notes

Josh Allen: He took the majority of the team reps after mostly watching Friday night. He completed his first three passes, including a deep middle shot to receiver Gabe Davis (cornerback Dane Jackson in coverage). … Allen drew the defense offside for penalties twice in a span of six snaps. … Allen was intercepted downfield by cornerback Christian Benford on a pass that was more like a punt. … During an end-of-game situation, Allen took a “sack” (play was whistled over), right tackle Spencer Brown had a false start penalty, and Allen’s final pass was broken up by Johnson.

Kyle Allen: On one four-play sequence, Allen had a pass batted down, the offense was called for delay of game, and he was sacked. … He later completed five consecutive passes over two series. … On Allen’s final segment (end-of-game situation), he was sacked and, two plays later, intercepted by Benford.

3. Linebacker update

Before practice, linebackers coach Bobby Babich met with reporters, and the main topic was the middle linebacker competition.

“Right now we want to see a little bit (more) of Tyrel (Dodson) and Terrel (Bernard with the first team) – that’s not an indictment on Baylon,” Babich said.

Dodson and Bernard took the first-team reps in practice.

“It’s a true competition; everybody is putting their best foot forward,” Babich said. “We’ve got a little bit (of time) before (the season opener).”

And for a timetable on naming a Week 1 starter, Babich said: “The sooner the better.”

4. 1-on-1s overrated

The Bills will likely return to fully-padded 1-on-1 pass protection/rush drills later this week, but right guard/center Ryan Bates was asked if it’s basically a social media infatuation.

“It really is,” he said. “Those are the types of drills you see on Twitter and Instagram and it’s, ‘Oh, look what I did.’”

Bates said the offensive linemen pre-determine what they will work on during their snaps, like a jump-set, fanning out to block a defensive end or hand usage.

“You pick something going into that drill and say, ‘I’m going to work on this,’” he said. “That’s the mindset. It’s a defensive (linemen) drill (to excel).”

5. Quick kicks

Bills owner Kim Pegula attended her second practice of training camp, watching from the passenger seat of an SUV beyond one end zone. She also attended practice last Sunday. … At right guard, Bates and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence continue to split the first-team reps; when Torrence played with the first group, Bates was the second-team center. … Receivers Deonte Harty and Andy Isabella caught kickoffs early in practice. … Former NFL executive Dave Gettleman attended practice. Gettleman was Carolina’s general manager when Bills general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott worked as the Panthers’ assistant general manager and defensive coordinator, respectively. … Miller watched practice after spending Saturday in Canton, Ohio, attending the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for former Denver Broncos teammate DeMarcus Ware. … The Bills return to practice Monday at 9:45 a.m. at St. John Fisher.