OAKLAND – In what has become a familiar sight, banners castigating Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher were draped over an elevated section of the right-center field wall at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in late June, during three home games against the New York Yankees.

“Nevada Fold,” “Save Our Jobs,” “Manfraud,” “No Love Like Oakland Love” and “Gap” with a line through it were among the messages stretched above the wall’s 367-foot sign. Emphatic displays of joy and dissonance frequently erupted from those right field bleachers, as assorted misfits and rabble-rousers, in a city long known for them, sang, cheered and chanted for their team while jeering the billionaire owner who appears close to moving the A’s to Las Vegas.

“Right field is the resistance, left field is, ‘Yeah, we’re good,’ “ said Alejandra Leon, wearing a kelly-green shirt with white letters spelling the word “Sell.” She’s a member of the independent fan club the Oakland 68s, and her comment was a light-hearted jab at members of another fan club, the Last Dive Bar, who held a smattering of signs in the left field bleachers.

Leon said what’s happening to the Athletics should be seen as a threat to all sports fans. After all, she said to a Buffalo News reporter, the same thing could have happened to the Buffalo Bills and their fans, and might in the future.

The Athletics already have begun the process of submitting information for their relocation application with Major League Baseball. The biggest part: The Nevada State Legislature approved a $380 million bill to help pay for a $1.5 billion retractable-roof stadium near the Las Vegas strip.

“Why are we letting billionaires dictate where a team will go?” Leon said. “I hope there is a fan revolution, because we are going to fight, and if you’re into baseball, you should be fighting with us.”

This has been a cruel season for the Athletics, a storied franchise that began in Philadelphia in 1901, moved to Kansas City in 1955 and has called the Bay Area home since 1968. Oakland has played in six World Series, and won four with some of baseball’s most colorful stars – from Reggie Jackson, Vida Blue and Jim “Catfish” Hunter to Mark McGwire, Dennis Eckersley and Jose Canseco. Murals of the players in their green-and-gold uniforms, recalling those glory years, are displayed along the Coliseum’s aging concourse walls.

The 2023 version of the Oakland Athletics is outpacing last season’s 102 defeats and on track to challenge the all-time record for futility of 120 losses, set by the hapless New York Mets in their expansion year of 1961. Yet, it wasn’t that long ago that the A’s were one of baseball’s best teams. The Athletics won 97 games in 2019, and were in the postseason in 2020 before Fisher and President Dave Kaval stripped the team of its best players.

Five players traded from that 2020 team – Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Bay Area native Marcus Semien, Matt Chapman and Jonah Heim – were selected for this year’s All-Star Game. Small wonder the A’s payroll is $56.8 million, baseball’s lowest.

“They got rid of all their good young players who came up through the system, and doubled the prices,” said Tike Narry, an Amtrak engineer and one of a core of die-hard A’s fans who drum in the right field bleachers. “If that’s not an intentional move to push attendance out of the park, I don’t know what is.”

The A’s attendance this year is barely above its MLB-worst 9,973 fans in 2022, leading management to cite poor attendance as reason to leave. But Cassandra Wilson, an Oakland 68s member, said fans are reacting like they would to any company that puts out a poor product.

“Why is it any different for a baseball team?” she said.

It is not the first time an A’s owner systematically unloaded star players. In June 1976, after Charles Finley sold Blue to the Yankees and Rollie Fingers and Joe Rudi to the Red Sox, Bowie Kuhn, back when baseball commissioners had more independence from ownership, intervened to protect the integrity of the game by nullifying the transactions. Current Commissioner Rob Manfred approves of Fisher’s attempt to abandon the Bay Area, and the other 29 team owners are expected to follow suit later this summer, with support from 22 needed for ratification.

Fisher, the son of Gap founders Donald and Doris Fisher, has a net worth of $2.2 billion, according to Forbes. Yet on Nov. 16, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a bill providing the $380 million public subsidy Fisher sought for a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat retractable roof stadium. The decision came over the objection of the Nevada State Education Association, which wanted the corporate largesse instead to address the state’s abysmal 48th state ranking in per pupil funding and dead last in class size.

The As have indicated they would play at the Coliseum in 2024 to fulfill the last year of its lease, with the new stadium expected to open in 2028.

Coliseum embedded

Because there have been starts and stops with moving the team in the past – a new ballpark in the Coliseum parking lot, a move to Fremont, to San Jose, on land belonging to Laney College and more recently, as the centerpiece of a $12 billion, mixed-use development at Howard Terminal – there’s always the chance the deal will fall through.

But to ardent Athletics fans, the prospect of keeping the team is looking increasingly bleak.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world, knowing every game I come to is getting closer and closer to my last one here at the Coliseum, my last one watching the Oakland A’s,” said Will MacNeil, who spoke after unfurling and waving an Athletics banner from the bleacher’s front row between innings.

MacNeil, 39, sporting a Jeurys Familia jersey, sits in the same seat he got when he became a season ticket holder in 2005. A hotel sales manager, MacNeil has come to know the stadium workers who hawk beer and soda, take people to their seats, work security and sell Bavarian pretzels and Cokes at concession stands. Many live in nearby East Oakland, which is majority Black. MacNeil is concerned about what the loss of the team will mean to them.

“Any extra draw means a lot to people,” MacNeil said. “I know a lot of the people here and, yeah, it is their second job, or it may be their first job to make ends meet, and it’s a shame. John Fisher has been handed his money, he hasn’t had to work for it. He’s basically a trust fund baby who’s ruining people’s lives so he can make more money for I don’t know what reason.”

Season ticket holder Dennis Biles hasn’t missed a home game in five years, and can’t remember a time when the Coliseum wasn’t a big part of his life.

“It feels like a death, like watching someone on their way out, slowly,” said Biles, a warehouse worker. “I’m among the fans who are the most devoted, but there are a lot of us, believe it or not.”

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper, who grew up in Las Vegas, sympathisizes. “I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. It’s just not right,” he told USA Today.

Diverse baseball town

Oakland is an unusually diverse city, with 33% of city residents white, 27% Hispanic, 22% Black and 15% Asian, according to U.S. Census figures in 2022.

Nina Thorsen, a bleacher drummer and producer with KQED, San Francisco’s NPR station, believes the A’s ownership doesn’t want to stay in Oakland because of the area.

“It’s a wonderful place and I love being around here, but it’s a tough sell for people who are out of town because it’s too Black, it’s too Brown, it’s too industrial,” said Thorsen, wearing a Hawaiian shirt with vintage images of the Coliseum. “There is nothing glamorous to offset it.

“I think you could build a beautiful stadium here that would take advantage of the views, and it would be fine, but it wouldn’t be a downtown stadium with cafes and restaurants and shops you can walk to, and it wouldn’t have the development and the cache of the waterfront to get investors.”

Major League Baseball has been struggling to spark interest with African Americans for decades. Turning its back on Oakland, the birthplace of the Black Panther Party, shows it only “gives lip service to multiracial and multigenerational supporters,” Thorsen said.

Oakland is plagued by homelessness exacerbated by the pandemic. There was a 24% increase over three years to more than 5,000 people, 3,300 of them unsheltered, according to a February 2022 survey by EveryOne Home, a community-based organization. Nearly a quarter of those in Alameda County were living in their cars, evident on multiple city streets close to the ballpark and under a highway overpass.

“It is getting worse, and it’s spreading,” A’s fan Margarita Ferrer said. “It’s creeping into all parts of Oakland. I think it’s a combination of things getting more expensive, a lot of transplants from the city coming into Oakland and a lot of jobs leaving. Mental health is a big piece of it.”

Oakland is hardly alone, she noted. San Francisco and Los Angeles are grappling with an explosion in homelessness, and no one is talking about taking away their baseball teams.

Fifth oldest stadium

It has long been recognized that the Coliseum, a monument to Brutalist architecture and the fifth oldest stadium, is on borrowed time.

There have been embarrassments in recent years, including sewage spilling into a visiting team’s dugout and malfunctioning stadium lights. The Coliseum has also gone through the indignity of five name changes over the past 25 years, reverting back to its original name in April, though, to fans, it’s always been “the Coliseum.”

The multipurpose stadium has quirky features, such as the cut-out walls in left and right center field reminiscent of less-standardized ballparks of yesteryear, and – because it was designed for the former Oakland Raiders of the NFL – the most expansive foul territory in the big leagues.

The outfield view was marred in 1995 with the addition of a third deck dubbed “Mount Davis,” for former Raiders owner Al Davis. It was built to accommodate the return of the team that departed Oakland after the 1981 season. The Raiders left a second time in 2020, with taxpayers still paying off the $223 million in bonds issued for the renovation.

“Every elected official since then has been, ‘OK, here’s the third rail of Oakland politics,’ “ Thorsen said. “Don’t give money to sports teams that won’t be paid back by them immediately. Las Vegas didn’t get that memo. We tried to tell them.”

The Golden State Warriors, which moved from San Francisco to Oakland in 1971, returned to San Francisco in 2019, leaving an empty arena alongside the Coliseum.

Supporters have pointed out advantages to building a new A’s stadium in the massive parking lot surrounding the Coliseum, owned by Fisher. It’s on an Amtrak line, a Bay Area Rapid Transit stop, is accessible by freeway and four miles from the Oakland Airport.

Thorsen believes the A’s made a “sincere effort” to build at Howard Terminal before the pandemic cast doubt on the project’s viability. But she blames Fisher for not building a new stadium in the Coliseum’s footprint, where ground could be broken without a need for new environmental approvals.

There are fans who like the Coliseum as it is.

Oakland’s concrete colossus may not be as aesthetically pleasing as many parks, or have the latest technological improvements, but that matters little to its loyal fan base, who appreciate the sense of place and the history and grit that come with it.

“We don’t have the best park in the majors. I’ve been to all 30 parks, and even I, as much as I love coming out here, in my rankings this is about No. 29,” Narry said. “But I still love coming here, and I have a great time every time I do.”

“I love the ballpark,” said Sean Coakley, wearing an Athletics sweatshirt and cap. “It may be pure nostalgia at this point, but there is something about it, and that’s the atmosphere.”

Show of force

Attendance in Oakland has fluctuated from an unfathomably low 306,763 in 1979, with an average of 3,787 fans a game – a terrible season for the Buffalo Bisons, let alone a major league team – to 2.9 million in 1990, averaging 35,809 fans.

“You can check the attendance statistics – it goes up when they start going good again, but as soon as they start tearing the team down, nobody wants to see the product anymore,” said Jason Line, wearing an Athletics jersey with the team logo’s insignia of a circus elephant holding a bat in its trunk.

Some 27,759 A’s fans turned out June 14 for a raucous “reverse boycott,” at which the Oakland 68s printed and gave away 7,000 “Sell” shirts. Although the team was close to filling the house – capacity is 34,077 when the upper deck is covered in tarpaulin, as it was on that night, 63,132 when it’s not – Manfred was not impressed.

“I mean, it was great,” Manfred told ESPN. “It is great to see what is this year almost an average Major League Baseball crowd in the facility for one night.”

That, needless to say, went over like a lead balloon.

“We were all so offended by Manfred’s comments,” Thorsen said. “You should at least be able to say something about fans, like, ‘That was a wonderful effort that the A’s fans did.’ “

The A’s won the first game with the Yankees, though it didn’t do a lot to relieve the gloominess.

“We celebrate every win, especially this year, when they’ve been few and far between,” Narry said. “But it doesn’t part the Red Sea of the real malaise watching ownership strip down a good franchise.”

The Yankees shellacked the Athletics in the next two contests, but it was the first that particularly stung. Pitcher Domingo German retired all 27 batters, pitching just the 24th perfect game in baseball history.

“It was absolutely symbolic,” Thorsen said. “Pretty fitting,” Biles added.

While many fans are pushing back hard against the team’s move, others such as Todd Willis are resigned to accept whatever happens.

“We’re the little guys. We come to the games, but at the end of the day the owners get to do what they want to do,” Willis said. “That’s the way America works, right?”