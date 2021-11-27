NYSPHSAA Class B football semifinal: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences vs. IV-Maine-Endwell

Maine-Endwell key players: Sr. RB Don Hamer; Sr. QB Mike Mancini; Sr. WR Pat George; Sr. DE/G Jacob Romanosky; So. DE Adam DeSantis.

How they got here: The Falcons defeated Section V champion Batavia 22-14 in the Far West Regional at Williamsville South last week. Addison Copeland III scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead one on a highlight-reel 22-yard run.

The Spartans trounced Section III champion Homer 48-22 in the Central Regional. The Spartans scored five touchdowns in the second quarter to pull away from Homer.

Pre-snap read: When the wing-T offense is humming at a superior level, it’s a thing of beauty for an offense and a nightmare for the defense. The challenge facing the run-first Falcons will be stopping the run out of that formation so that it can ground and pound. That means the Falcons must win battle up front and get great push to disrupt plays. They also must play assignment football and trust that by handling the job that way, holes will be plugged.

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences also must find way to get ball into hands of stars Copeland III and Littleton in space so that they can make something happen.