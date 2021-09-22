North Collins girls volleyball sweeps Gowanda

North Collins hasn’t lost a girls volleyball match since the Section VI Class D championship in the fall of 2019. That was to Panama, the same opponent the Eagles defeated to win the sectional Class D crowd last May, capping a 16-0 season.
Coach Dave Burgstahler’s defending sectional champions continued on their merry way Wednesday night, sweeping three sets at home in their CCAA East match, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17, to go 5-0 on the season with a 15-1 record in sets. The only set lost was to Randolph in their league match on Monday night.
North Collins and Gowanda went into the match tied for 10th place in this week’s WNY Coaches Small Schools poll.
“We have it rolling so far,” Burgstahler said. “We are exceeding my expectations, I will say that. We’re trying different things and working hard every day.”
North Collins graduated two standouts, Deanne Wilson and Makenna Williams from last season’s sectional championship team but twin sisters Michaela Rice and Mckenna Rice, and Cate Ayers and Mackenzie Jaworski have taken over team leadership. The “different things” mentioned by Burgstahler include different roles for Mckenna Rice and Ayers.
Ayers had 20 assists as the NC setter on Wednesday.
“Ayer was our libero last season. She’s had to adapt to a different position as our setter,” Burgstahler said. “She has a great attitude and its quite a change going from libero to setter where she’s running the team offense, and she’s doing a good job.”
Mckenna Rice has moved from right-side hitter to outside. “Again, she’s a hard worker who has adapted to the change of not getting a majority of balls set for her,” Burgstahler said.
Sweeping a Gowanda team that owns match victories in league play over Randolph and Ellicottville so far is impressive.
“It was a smooth victory,” Burgstahler said. “I thought our team played really well. I had kind of underestimated their scrappiness before our match with Randolph and I think we showed that again today.”
In that match, North Collins came back from an 18-14 deficit in the fourth set to close out the match.
Mckenna Rice had 12 kills and Michaela Rice nine in Wednesday’s victory. Ayers added an ace in addition to her 20 assists while Jaworski had five aces, one block and three kills. Sophia Vanstrom served two aces in the win.
Eighth-grader Zoe Kreinheder contributed three kills to the attack.
It was the first CCAA East loss for Gowanda (5-2 overall). The Panthers went out of league and out of class and lost to Springville, 3-0, in their season opener.
Freshman Jill Gernatt had 19 assists for Gowanda. Wassy Stevens turned in 8 kills, 6 digs and 2 aces, and Cameron Nagel had 3 kills and 12 digs for coach Melissa Gleason’s team, which lost only five matches in the 2020 Fall II season last spring, two were to North Collins in league play and one was to Portville in the Sectional final.