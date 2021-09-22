North Collins girls volleyball sweeps Gowanda

Mckenna Rice has moved from right-side hitter to outside. “Again, she’s a hard worker who has adapted to the change of not getting a majority of balls set for her,” Burgstahler said.

Sweeping a Gowanda team that owns match victories in league play over Randolph and Ellicottville so far is impressive.

“It was a smooth victory,” Burgstahler said. “I thought our team played really well. I had kind of underestimated their scrappiness before our match with Randolph and I think we showed that again today.”

In that match, North Collins came back from an 18-14 deficit in the fourth set to close out the match.

Mckenna Rice had 12 kills and Michaela Rice nine in Wednesday’s victory. Ayers added an ace in addition to her 20 assists while Jaworski had five aces, one block and three kills. Sophia Vanstrom served two aces in the win.

Eighth-grader Zoe Kreinheder contributed three kills to the attack.

It was the first CCAA East loss for Gowanda (5-2 overall). The Panthers went out of league and out of class and lost to Springville, 3-0, in their season opener.