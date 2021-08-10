NLL to hold entry draft, Hall of Fame events in Buffalo

The National Lacrosse League is bringing two of its premier events to Buffalo.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony – the league’s 15th anniversary class – will be held at 500 Pearl on Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m., and the league’s entry draft is Aug. 28 at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.
The Buffalo Bandits are expected to have three first-round selections after a series of trades — No. 3 from Rochester, No. 13 from Saskatchewan and No. 14 from Albany. The Bandits’ selection, at No. 10, has been traded to Philadelphia. The expansion Panther City Lacrosse Club has the No. 1 overall selection.
The draft will be in Buffalo for the fourth time, following stops in 1999 at the then-Marine Midland Arena and in 2001 and 2009 at HSBC Arena.
A league spokesman said Buffalo was proposed by the NLL front office and approved by the Board of Governors because of “a combination of factors, including presentation space, costs, as well as the border restrictions between the United States and Canada.”
“It will be amazing for our fans, players and teams to participate in live, in-person events, and we couldn’t be more pleased that the great supporters in Buffalo will have it all in their backyard,” NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a news release. “Combining the Hall of Fame Induction and the entry draft is a great way to connect the outstanding players of the past with the superstars of today and tomorrow as we gear up for Faceoff Weekend on December 3rd and 4th.”
Among the members of the Hall of Fame class are former Bandits Pat McCready and Shawn Williams.
McCready, a member of the Bandits’ 2008 championship team, spent eight seasons in Buffalo and ranks 10th in team history in games played (112), eighth in assists (135) and third in loose ball recoveries (99).
He was with the Bandits from 2002 to 2009 and recorded 71 goals and 135 assists in 112 regular-season games and six goals and 21 assists in 16 playoff games. He ranks fifth in franchise history in postseason appearances with 16.
Williams spent four of his 17 seasons with the Bandits, with 99 goals and 132 assists in 58 regular season games and a goal and four assists in five playoff games. He is eighth in regular-season goals in franchise history, 10th in assists and ninth in points.
Williams was a six-time National Lacrosse League All-Star and played with the Bandits in 2000 and ’01 and again in 2013 and ’14 before retiring and moving into a scouting role and then a coaching role elsewhere in the league.
The class includes former players Colin Doyle, Kevin Finneran, John Grant Jr., Casey Powell, Regy Thorpe and Steve Toll; and referees Roy Condon and Bill Fox in the builders category. They will be the hall’s first group of additions since 2016.
Saturday’s draft will be free and open to the public. The league said information on tickets will be available soon. Many of the top prospects are expected to attend. A total of 90 players are expected to be selected over six rounds.