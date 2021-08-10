NLL to hold entry draft, Hall of Fame events in Buffalo

The National Lacrosse League is bringing two of its premier events to Buffalo.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony – the league’s 15th anniversary class – will be held at 500 Pearl on Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m., and the league’s entry draft is Aug. 28 at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.

The Buffalo Bandits are expected to have three first-round selections after a series of trades — No. 3 from Rochester, No. 13 from Saskatchewan and No. 14 from Albany. The Bandits’ selection, at No. 10, has been traded to Philadelphia. The expansion Panther City Lacrosse Club has the No. 1 overall selection.

The draft will be in Buffalo for the fourth time, following stops in 1999 at the then-Marine Midland Arena and in 2001 and 2009 at HSBC Arena.

A league spokesman said Buffalo was proposed by the NLL front office and approved by the Board of Governors because of “a combination of factors, including presentation space, costs, as well as the border restrictions between the United States and Canada.”