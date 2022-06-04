Nick Weiss' goal in final minute lifts Buffalo Bandits in Game 1 of National Lacrosse League finals

Nick Weiss scored on a breakaway with 51 seconds left to lift the Buffalo Bandits to a 15-14 victory against the Colorado Mammoth in Game 1 of the National Lacrosse League finals Saturday in KeyBank Center.

Weiss, who has been with the Bandits for seven seasons, had three goals during the regular season.

WHAT A GOAL! Nick Weiss gets the Bandits the lead with less than one minute to go in Game 1! #NLLFinals pic.twitter.com/WdnIb7fnL8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 5, 2022

The Bandits are trying to win their fifth championship in franchise history and first since 2008.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is next Saturday in Denver with a 9 p.m. ET faceoff. Game 3, if necessary, would be June 18.

Zed Williams, the former Silver Creek star, had four goals and four assists. Two of those goals tied the game in the fourth quarter.

Chris Cloutier gave the Bandits a 13-12 lead at 5:57 into the fourth quarter. Williams answered at 8:23.

Josh Byrne gave the Bandits a 14-13 lead at 11:36. Williams answered at 13:03.

Tehoka Nanticoke had seven points for Buffalo on five goals and two assists. Byrne also had seven on three goals and four assists, and Dhane Smith had seven, also on three goals and four assists.

The Bandits seemed in control early and had a 5-1 lead less than two minutes into the second quarter on a goal by Chase Fraser, but Colorado climbed to within 9-8 by halftime.

The Mammoth never led in the game, but made things a challenge for the Bandits by continuing to come back.