Nick Sirianni takes family coaching legacy from Jamestown to highest level with Eagles

The youngest Sirianni spent the past three seasons as the Colts’ OC. A graduate of Southwestern Central in Jamestown and the University of Mount Union, he began his coaching career guiding Mount Union’s defensive backs in 2004 and 2005. After three seasons as wide receivers coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Sirianni broke into the NFL in 2009 as offensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2012, Sirianni worked his way up to wide receivers coach with the Chiefs, before spending the next six years in a variety of roles with the Chargers. Reich, with whom he worked when the former Buffalo Bills quarterback was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, gave Sirianni his first big break by making him the Colts’ OC.

“I think it all comes down to my dad,” said Jay, the former football coach and current track coach at Southwestern and who also serves co-chairman of Section VI. “My dad's father owned a small business in Kane, Pa. And I remember my dad saying that my grandpa used to tell him, ‘Don't go into business.’ He never encouraged him to be a small business owner, so my dad went to college, he became a teacher and a coach. And growing up in a family of educators – my mom was a kindergarten teacher – they never said, ‘Don't go into teaching.’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month