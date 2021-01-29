Nick Sirianni takes family coaching legacy from Jamestown to highest level with Eagles

Jay Sirianni will never forget that day, in the summer of 2018, during a visit to the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp.
His younger brother, Nick Sirianni, was in his first season as the Colts’ offensive coordinator at the time. Frank Reich, in his first season as the Colts’ head coach, gave Jay full access so he could get an up-close perspective of Nick – the youngest of three Jamestown brothers following in their father’s coaching footsteps – on the job.
“I'm sitting there in an offensive meeting, so all the players are there and Nick is installing a couple of concepts,” Jay said Friday in a phone interview with The Buffalo News. “And I just remember sitting in the back of that room and I was in awe of the way that he was teaching that. I was thinking, ‘He's really good.’ Yeah, he’s my brother, right, but I'm like, ‘Man, he is really good at this in just the interaction with (then-quarterback) Andrew Luck and (receiver) T.Y. Hilton and those kind of things.
“I said, ‘Yeah, he's going to get a shot at some point.’ I just didn't think it would be right now.”
On Friday, Nick was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He replaces Doug Pederson, who the Eagles fired Jan. 11 after a 4-11-1 finish.
Family and friends watched Sirianni's virtual news conference with tremendous pride. Nick, 39, made certain to mention his father, Fran Sirianni, and brothers Mike and Jay among those whose influence helped in his climb to the top of the football coaching ladder.
The youngest Sirianni spent the past three seasons as the Colts’ OC. A graduate of Southwestern Central in Jamestown and the University of Mount Union, he began his coaching career guiding Mount Union’s defensive backs in 2004 and 2005. After three seasons as wide receivers coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Sirianni broke into the NFL in 2009 as offensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In 2012, Sirianni worked his way up to wide receivers coach with the Chiefs, before spending the next six years in a variety of roles with the Chargers. Reich, with whom he worked when the former Buffalo Bills quarterback was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, gave Sirianni his first big break by making him the Colts’ OC.
“I think it all comes down to my dad,” said Jay, the former football coach and current track coach at Southwestern and who also serves co-chairman of Section VI. “My dad's father owned a small business in Kane, Pa. And I remember my dad saying that my grandpa used to tell him, ‘Don't go into business.’ He never encouraged him to be a small business owner, so my dad went to college, he became a teacher and a coach. And growing up in a family of educators – my mom was a kindergarten teacher – they never said, ‘Don't go into teaching.’
Support Local Journalism
“We could see the joy that they had in teaching and it just rubbed off. And my dad, as a coach, the same thing. So that's our family business, if you will, and we were encouraged to go into that, because coaching and teaching are the same thing. To be a successful coach, you’ve got to be able to teach. And to be a successful teacher, you’ve got to coach kids, too. I think that that's where it started.”
Fran Sirianni was Southwestern’s football coach from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s.
All three of his sons went to Mount Union, Jay said, because the oldest of them, Mike, went there. Mike has spent 17 seasons as head coach at Washington & Jefferson College, and is the winningest coach in the school’s history. Jay spent 12 seasons as head football coach at Southwestern. He took over as its track coach five years ago when his father retired after four decades in that role.
“Each of us played on national championship teams (at Mount Union),” Jay said. “We saw how a program should be run. And that led us to where we ended up, you know, me at Southwestern, Mike at Washington & Jefferson and Nick making his way to the ultimate head coaching position.”
During his news conference, Nick said that he “likes to study great players, great athletes and coaches.” He referenced a quote, from late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, that has resonated with him.
“He talked about, yes, he was extremely talented, but at the core of his game was the fundamentals,” Sirianni said. “And when you can combine the fundamentals with the talent, that’s when you get a player to reach the level of excellence. And those are the core values that I’d like to bring here and build upon here with the Philadelphia Eagles.”
Jay believes one of Nick’s strongest qualities is his willingness to reach out to other coaches, including those in sports other than football, in search of best practices.
“He's really good at reaching out to people and saying, ‘Hey, how do you teach? I don't want to know how you teach blocking. I want to know how you teach. I want to know how you can make this connection, I want to know this philosophy,’ ” Jay said. “And those are some of the things that he would ask us: my brother, Mike, and myself. He's like, ‘What if you had an athlete who did this? What would you do?’ So, I think he just absorbed all that stuff and he's applying it to what he's doing, because he's had experiences throughout the NFL, in college, and all those kinds of things.
“It’s not like we sit around at holidays and talk X’s and O’s, but we do share things with one another. It’s very humbling, as a high school coach, to have Nick call and say, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ And I’d always start it off with, ‘Why are you asking me, man? I’m just a public-school teacher.’ But he’d say, ‘I just want to know.’
“I think that’s what makes him good at what he does.”