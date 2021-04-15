Nick MacDonald's transfer makes Daemen basketball a family affair

Nick MacDonald jokes that in his basketball-centric family, the third time is the charm. His older brothers, Matt and Patrick, played basketball at the University of Pennsylvania and SUNY Maritime and bypassed the chance to play college basketball for their father, Mike.

Nick MacDonald will join the Daemen basketball team after two seasons at Niagara, and he’ll be the first in his family to play college basketball for his father, who just completed his seventh season as Daemen’s coach. Mike MacDonald is a mainstay in Western New York college basketball, a St. Bonaventure graduate who has also coached at Canisius and at Medaille.

“This program is a really good fit for me,” Nick MacDonald told The News on Thursday. “I fit with the way my father plays and tries to build his team around, and it’s an excellent program with a long history of winning. I’m hoping to go to a team that is good, and elevate their level of play.”

Nick MacDonald is a Canisius High School graduate who committed to Niagara in May 2019, after he spent a postgraduate year at St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Conn. He said he was prepared to commit to Daemen in the spring of 2019, but Niagara, then coached by Patrick Beilein, came in with a late scholarship offer.