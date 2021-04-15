Nick MacDonald's transfer makes Daemen basketball a family affair

Nick MacDonald jokes that in his basketball-centric family, the third time is the charm. His older brothers, Matt and Patrick, played basketball at the University of Pennsylvania and SUNY Maritime and bypassed the chance to play college basketball for their father, Mike.
Nick MacDonald will join the Daemen basketball team after two seasons at Niagara, and he’ll be the first in his family to play college basketball for his father, who just completed his seventh season as Daemen’s coach. Mike MacDonald is a mainstay in Western New York college basketball, a St. Bonaventure graduate who has also coached at Canisius and at Medaille.
Nick MacDonald originally committed to Niagara in May 2019, after he played a postgraduate season at St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Conn.
“This program is a really good fit for me,” Nick MacDonald told The News on Thursday. “I fit with the way my father plays and tries to build his team around, and it’s an excellent program with a long history of winning. I’m hoping to go to a team that is good, and elevate their level of play.”
Nick MacDonald is a Canisius High School graduate who committed to Niagara in May 2019, after he spent a postgraduate year at St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Conn. He said he was prepared to commit to Daemen in the spring of 2019, but Niagara, then coached by Patrick Beilein, came in with a late scholarship offer.
MacDonald entered the NCAA transfer portal this week. In 20 games at Niagara this season, MacDonald, a 6-foot-5 forward/guard, averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game. As a freshman in 2019-20, MacDonald averaged 4.5 points and one rebound per game in 32 games, including two starts.
While a college basketball coach often leads a nomadic existence, Mike MacDonald has made a career over three decades in the Buffalo area, coaching for Canisius, Medaille and now,
“I became a much better player at Niagara, a lot stronger, and I got to play against high-level competition,” MacDonald said. “Going to Daemen, although it’s a Division II school, people might think, ‘Oh, you played Division I and now you’re at Division II.’ That’s totally wrong. I’m going to be playing high-level basketball there. It’s a strong level of competition, and I can’t walk in there thinking, ‘oh, I’m a Division I transfer so I can do this or that. I’m looking forward to getting to work and taking on that mindset.
“I won’t get into specifics as to why I’m leaving Niagara, but I’ve got the utmost respect for the coaches, the players and the team at Niagara.”
MacDonald will complete the academic semester at Niagara, and plans to enroll at Daemen in the fall. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after he joins the Wildcats, who were 10-6 and 7-2 in the East Coast Conference this season. The Wildcats won the Division II East title, the first in program history, and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II championships. West Texas A&M defeated Daemen 97-83 in the NCAA Division II tournament.
Daemen will also return Andrew Sischo, a 6-foot-9 center who is a two-time Division II All-American. Sischo averaged 26.9 points and 13 rebounds this season for the Wildcats.
As a guard who can shoot and stretch the floor, MacDonald is looking forward to working with Sischo.
Nick MacDonald made a decision while considering his next step in basketball when he was a senior at Canisius High School. He could take the sure thing and join his father’s team at Daemen College in the fall of 2018. Or, he could take another year and play basketball at a prep school with the goal of earning a
“He’s probably the greatest player in school history, and I really feel my game complements his. I’ll be able to help give him more room to operate.
“I’ll be a guy with a chip on his shoulder, and ready to take on a new challenge. At Niagara, I wanted to prove I could play at a Division I level. Now, I’ll go to Daemen and prove I can be the best person I can be for this team.”
Niagara commit
On Wednesday, Niagara got a commitment from Noah Thompson, a 6-3 guard from Butler Community College in Kansas. He averaged 15 points per game. He is originally from Richmond, Texas.