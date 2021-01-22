Niagara's bounce-back falls short against Marist, after 20 days between games

MAAC makes more changes in Canisius basketball schedules The changes announced by the MAAC will affect all 11 men's teams in the conference.

“It’s definitely difficult, because you are basically living and hanging on each test, because you don’t know when you can go on pause, if a test turns out to be positive,” Pierce said. “If you’re preparing for an opponent on the other side of things, as well, it’s definitely difficult. We’ve done a great job of managing our situations each time we’ve had to go into a pause, staying positive and staying connected with each other, because that’s what you have to do. You really have to find creative ways to stay in the right frame of mind, to be ready to go, at any moment.”

On Friday, Niagara held Marist to 2-for-9 shooting as the Purple Eagles took a 15-6 lead into the second quarter, but the Red Foxes used a 9-0 run to cut Niagara’s lead to 17-16. Despite opening the second 1 for 6 from the floor, Niagara took a 26-20 lead at halftime.

However, the Purple Eagles shot 3 for 12 from the floor and committed six turnovers in the first seven minutes of the third, and Marist went on a 16-2 run en route to a 40-32 lead. But Parker’s shot late in regulation forced overtime, and capped off a quarter in which Haar made three 3-pointers and the Purple Eagles outscored the Red Foxes 23-15.

“Fatigue may have set in a little bit (in the second half) because this was our third game of the season,” Haar said. “Even though some of us were tired, we were able to fight through that.”

