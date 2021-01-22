Niagara's bounce-back falls short against Marist, after 20 days between games

The first few minutes of the Niagara women’s basketball team’s return to the court gave no indication that the Purple Eagles hadn’t played a game in nearly three weeks.
The Covid-19 pandemic – and Covid-19 positive tests in the program – has put much of the Purple Eagles’ MAAC schedule on the shelf in the first seven weeks of the season. Prior to Friday, the Purple Eagles had played only two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference games and an exhibition game.
In their first game in 20 days, the Purple Eagles forced overtime after losing a six-point halftime lead, but lost 66-60 to Marist on Friday at the Gallagher Center.
“It felt good to get back out there,” said Niagara guard Ally Haar, who scored 16 points. “We’ve been working all week in practice to prepare ourselves for this and we’ve been pushing ourselves in practice. We knew that when we stepped back out there, we were ready.”
Niagara cut Marist’s lead to 55-53 on Angel Parker’s free throws with 18 seconds left in regulation. Then, with the game tied 55-55 after Parker’s bucket with two seconds left in regulation, Olivia Mason blocked Willow Duffell’s shot off an inbounds pass just before time expired.
In overtime, however, the Purple Eagles (1-2, 1-2 MAAC) made only one shot and went 3-for-5 from the free throw line; Marist went 6-for-10 on free throws. The Purple Eagles, however, kept pace against a team with more games; Marist (9-2, 7-2) played 10 games to Niagara’s two and an exhibition, and the Red Foxes entered fifth in the nation in scoring defense (50.6 points per game).
“It was really exciting to see that we looked like we’d just played last weekend,” said Niagara coach Jada Pierce, whose team split a MAAC series Jan. 1-2 with Iona, and played an exhibition game Nov. 30 against Division II Mercyhurst. “That’s a credit to them putting the time in at practice and really working hard, so that when you start out in a game like this, a big game, against a team like that, that you’re ready to go.”
Niagara has been put on pause twice since the start of the season: first on Dec. 9 due to a positive Covid-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel, which includes trainers, therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
Niagara said in a statement that it will continue to follow all local, state, MAC and NCAA protocols related to the pandemic.
Niagara’s second pause began January 5, when another Tier 1 individual tested positive for Covid-19. That pause lasted nine days. The Purple Eagles resumed practice Jan. 13, but had four scheduled two-game MAAC series postponed because of the pauses: Dec. 11-12 against Saint Peter’s, Jan. 8-9 at Rider and Jan. 15-16 at Fairfield, which was also postponed from Dec. 18-19.
This isn’t an issue that’s isolated to the MAAC, either.
Since Monday, at least 16 Division I men’s and women’s basketball programs have paused activities this week due to Covid-19, according to a Buffalo News database that is tracking Covid-19 cases and pauses in college basketball. Additionally, at least 213 of the 357 Division 1 programs have reported a positive case since June.
The changes announced by the MAAC will affect all 11 men's teams in the conference.
“It’s definitely difficult, because you are basically living and hanging on each test, because you don’t know when you can go on pause, if a test turns out to be positive,” Pierce said. “If you’re preparing for an opponent on the other side of things, as well, it’s definitely difficult. We’ve done a great job of managing our situations each time we’ve had to go into a pause, staying positive and staying connected with each other, because that’s what you have to do. You really have to find creative ways to stay in the right frame of mind, to be ready to go, at any moment.”
On Friday, Niagara held Marist to 2-for-9 shooting as the Purple Eagles took a 15-6 lead into the second quarter, but the Red Foxes used a 9-0 run to cut Niagara’s lead to 17-16. Despite opening the second 1 for 6 from the floor, Niagara took a 26-20 lead at halftime.
However, the Purple Eagles shot 3 for 12 from the floor and committed six turnovers in the first seven minutes of the third, and Marist went on a 16-2 run en route to a 40-32 lead. But Parker’s shot late in regulation forced overtime, and capped off a quarter in which Haar made three 3-pointers and the Purple Eagles outscored the Red Foxes 23-15.
“Fatigue may have set in a little bit (in the second half) because this was our third game of the season,” Haar said. “Even though some of us were tired, we were able to fight through that.”