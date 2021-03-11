Niagara Falls boxer Mikiah Kreps set for second pro fight

Niagara Falls boxer Mikiah Kreps is returning to the ring for her second professional bout on the premiere of a new women’s boxing series, “Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight,” that will air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Kreps (1-0, one knockout) will face Alex Love (3-0, two knockouts) of Brighton, Colo., in an eight-round bantamweight bout at 9 p.m. April 23.

Kreps, a 2014 National Golden Gloves champion and bronze medalist at the 2019 AIBA world championships, beat Noelly Romerovia second-round stoppage in October in Tijuana, Mexico, in her debut. She is managed by WBO lightweight champion Jamal Herring and Jerry Casarez.

Love, 31, is a two-time gold medalists at the USA Boxing National Championships and is a member of the Westminster (Colo.) Police Department and spent five years in the Army. Love’s last bout was a second-round knockout of Kanisca Ruiz.

The main event features Heather Hardy (22-1), the former WBO featherweight champion, against Jessica Camara (7-2) in an eight-round lightweight bout.