Niagara Falls boxer Mikiah Kreps has maintained since she turned pro that she wants to keep busy.

Finding fights, however, has been a challenge.

Kreps, 26, will box for the first time since November when she takes on Luz Martinez at 126 pounds Sunday at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre in Ontario.

The bout will be streamed on DAZN, Kreps’ first appearance on the national boxing platform.

Undefeated Lucas Bahdi defends the IBF North American lightweight championship against Jesus Amparan in the main event.

“We wanted her to fight in March and a bigger opportunity, but the opponent wouldn’t agree,” Jerry Casarez, her manager with First to Fight Management, said. “This business requires that all things align. So now she has a chance to be on DAZN and we are excited for that.”

Kreps is 5-0 with two knockouts and comes off a unanimous decision against Indeya Smith on Nov. 22 in Manhattan.

Known as the “Queen of Niagara Falls,” Kreps fought twice in her hometown in Western New York in 2022 and now heads over the border.

She has fought at 118 pounds in the bantamweight division but this bout will be at 126 because Ontario as weigh-ins on the day of the fight instead of the day before.

Martinez, 41, is 6-5 and has lost five of her last six bouts. Her last fight was in December.