Boxer Mikiah Kreps is known as the "Queen of Niagara Falls" for the success she has had in her hometown in Western New York.

Her next step will be in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

She returns to the ring May 21 at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre against an opponent to be named. The bout is expected to be 126 pounds.

The card will be shown on DAZN, her first appearance on the network.

IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN ‼️ #MAY21ST I will be making my return back to the ring at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre @fallscc in Niagara Falls, Canada 🇨🇦 LIVE on @daznboxing 📺 Excited to be back in action, We’ve been working hard and I can’t wait to put on a show 💥 pic.twitter.com/KUEFdQfn01 — Mikiah Kreps (@mikiahkreps) April 26, 2023

"Excited to be back in action," she tweeted. "We’ve been working hard and I can’t wait to put on a show."

Kreps (5-0, two knockouts) has not fought since a victory against Indeya Smith on Nov. 22 in New York.

She has often talked about her desire to stay busy with bouts, but scheduling has been a challenge. Her stated goal has been a championship opportunity before the end of the year.

Kreps remains in training locally, but will finish her preparations for the bout by training in Los Angeles.