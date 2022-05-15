Niagara Falls boxer Mikiah Kreps moves to 3-0 in pro career with win in hometown

Mikiah Kreps, fighting in her hometown of Niagara Falls for the first time as a pro, scored a fifth-round technical knockout victory to cap a dominant performance Friday at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.

Kreps (3-0) beat Kedra Bradley (1-5) in a scheduled six-round bantamweight bout as part of Seneca Fight Night, despite battling a persistent cut over her right eye for most of the fight after a head butt in the first round. Bradley could not answer the bell to start the fifth round.

Kreps, a 2014 National Golden Gloves champion and bronze medalist at the 2019 AIBA world championships, is eager to stay busy. She made her pro debut in October 2020 but has been limited to three fights because of injuries and the Covid pandemic.

She said she expects to have two or three more bouts this year and planned to be back in the gym Monday.

What a night 🖤🔥 improved my record to 3-0 last night getting the 5th round TKO in my hometown debut! #ontothenext pic.twitter.com/jc0AG9ZbvJ — Mikiah Kreps (@mikiahkreps) May 14, 2022

NYS Golden Gloves finals at RiverWorks

Two bouts are scheduled for the New York State Golden Gloves on Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks, beginning at 3 p.m.

All open class winners advance to the Golden Gloves National Tournament, Aug. 13-21, in Tulsa.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at the door range from $30 to $50. Advance tickets can be purchased at Doris Records, 716-883-2410 or online at etix.com. For more information, visit buffalogoldengloves.com or Buffalo Golden Gloves on Facebook.

Perhaps the most anticipated bout is the rematch between Elijah Austin, of Niagara Falls, and Adonis Alcime, who trains in Western New York. Adonis won a 5-0 decision when they met last month at the USA Boxing National Qualifiers regional event in Cleveland in the 189-pound elite men’s division.