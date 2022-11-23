 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls boxer Mikiah Kreps improves to 5-0

Boxer Mikiah Kreps

Mikiah Kreps works out with trainer Rafael Vasquez in October 2021.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Boxer Mikiah Kreps, known the "Queen of Niagara Falls, improved her pro record to a 5-0 with an eight-round unanimous decision against Endeya Smith on Tuesday night at Edison Ballroom in Manhattan.

Kreps, 26, won the scorecards by 79-73, 79-73 and 80-72 over Smith (5-6-2).

Kreps, a 2014 National Golden Gloves champion and bronze medalist at the 2019 AIBA world championships, has wanted to stay busy and fought 39 days after an Oct. 14 bout in her hometown of Niagara Falls, a unanimous decision over Carmarie Matos Vargas at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino. 

The hope is she will be in position for a world title bout by the first half of next year as she continues to gain additional experience.

