Niagara can't muster comeback in 76-70 loss to Rider

The Niagara men’s basketball team couldn’t maximize its final minute of play.
The Purple Eagles climbed out of an eight-point hole to tie the game with less than four minutes left in regulation, but were unable to find the final push for a comeback in a 76-70 loss to Rider on Friday at the Gallagher Center.
Marcus Hammond’s free throws gave the Purple Eagles a 70-69 lead with 1:41 left in the second half, but Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson’s free throw tied the game less than 20 seconds later, and Ogemuno-Johnson’s shot with 31.1 seconds left gave Rider a 2-point lead.
On Niagara’s ensuing possession, however, Justin Roberts set up on the wing for a pass from Kobi Nwandu, who was on the inside, but Roberts was unable to get a grip on the ball, which bobbled out of bounds and gave possession to the Broncs with 12 seconds left. Then, Rider made four free throws in the final 10 seconds.
“Rider defended it well, and they deserve credit for that,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said of the turnover. “But also for disrupting and doing a really good job, throughout the entire game. We didn’t execute the way that we were hoping for, and that’s on me. We’ll continue to work on our execution, moving forward.”
Raheem Solomon, who scored 13 points for the Purple Eagles (4-5, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), said the loss to Rider (3-7, 3-4) reminded him of a meeting between the two teams last season, when Marcus Hammond’s 3-pointer at the buzzer helped the Purple Eagles defeat the Broncs 70-68 on Jan. 17, 2020, at the Gallagher Center.
“It was similar to last year,” Solomon said. “We were going back and forth last year, and we definitely though we were going to win that.”
Greg Kuakumensah’s 3-pointer and Nwandu’s layup gave Niagara a 32-21 lead with about six minutes left in the first half.
But Rider's Jeremiah Pope hit back-to-back shots that cut Niagara's lead from 11 to 6, and forced the Purple Eagles to call a timeout with 2:16 left in the half. After the timeout, Tyrel Bladen’s basket off transition cut Niagara’s lead to 32-28, as the Purple Eagles were mired in a scoring drought of more than four minutes late in the first half, before Nick MacDonald’s basket with 36 seconds left.
Even then, Pope answered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession and completed a 12-3 run by the Broncs in the final 6 1/2 minutes of the first half.
“Rider finished off the first half really well,” said Paulus, whose team led 35-33 at halftime. “We had an 11-point lead and they cut away from that a little bit, and they carried over the momentum from the end of the first half to the start of the second half.
“Rider’s energy, enthusiasm, they made some shots and plays to finish that half off,” he added.
Niagara’s shooting woes continued early in the second half, as they opened 0 for 5 from the floor and Rider built a 45-38 lead in the first 4:10. Rider opened its lead to nine about seven minutes into the second half, and continued to limit Niagara’s shots, but the Broncs otherwise maintained at least a six-point lead until the six-minute mark of the second half, when Hammond (17 points) and Solomon hit back-to-back shots and cut Rider’s 64-56 lead to 64-60.
Solomon’s free throws cut Rider’s lead to 64-62 with 4:07 left in regulation, and Nwandu’s dunk 29 seconds later tied the game at 64-64. Rodney Henderson fouled Nwandu on the play, and Nwandu completed the three-point play to give the Purple Eagles their first lead since the start of the second half.
Ogemuno-Johnson’s free throws tied the game at 70-70, but after Hammond – who had returned from injuring his ankle with 2:40 left – missed a 3-point attempt, Ogemuno-Johnson (19 points) gave Rider a 72-70 lead with 26.6 seconds left, the fifth lead change in a span of 3:07.
“It was a game of runs and spurts,” Paulus said. “But they made the last run.”
Niagara’s schedule has been rearranged for next weekend. The Purple Eagles were originally scheduled to have a bye the weekend of Jan. 15-16, but are now scheduled to travel to Manhattan for a two-game MAAC series Friday and Saturday (Jan. 15-16).