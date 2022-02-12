Niagara, Canisius men fall on road; Big 4 Women's teams split

The Parker sisters, Angel and Alliyah, both Cardinal O’Hara grads, led the way for Niagara. Angel had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Alliyah had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Niagara ended the game on a 7-0 run, all by Angel Parker on a field goal and five free throws.

• Northern Illinois 69, UB 64 (OT): The Bulls’ five-game winning streak ended on the road. Dyaisha Fair led all scorers in the game with 27 points for UB (16-8, 10-4 MAAC). Georgia Woolley had 15 points and Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O’Hara) had 12 points and 18 rebounds.

UB’s only lead in the entire game came with 3:02 left in overtime as a free throw by Fair made it 58-57 for the Bulls but a 3-pointer by Nia Ahart with 2:36 left put the Huskies (10-12, 7-7), in the lead to stay.

UB is at Ball State Wednesday.

• George Washington 60, St. Bona 47: The Bonnies were held to just two points in the fourth quarter while the Colonials scored 23, turning a 45-37 deficit after three quarters into a 13-point victory.

The Colonials, 9-14 overall and 2-8 in the Atlantic 10, ended the game on a 31-7 run that included the final 16 points.

Asianae Johnson had 17 points for Bona, 12-11 overall and 4-8 in the Atlantic 10. Bona is at VCU Wednesday at 6 p.m.