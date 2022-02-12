Niagara, Canisius men fall on road; Big 4 Women's teams split

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Jesus Cruz registered 14 points and six rebounds as Fairfield easily defeated Niagara, 73-53, on Saturday.
Chris Maidoh had 10 points for Fairfield (11-13, 5-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its six-game home losing streak. Caleb Green added 10 points and eight assists. Supreme Cook had seven rebounds.
Niagara totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Sam Iorio had 13 points for the Purple Eagles (11-12, 6-8). Greg Kuakumensah added 11 points. Noah Thomasson had six rebounds.
Marcus Hammond, whose 18 points per game entering the contest led the Purple Eagles, scored 8 points (4 of 14).
The Stags improve to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles for the season. Fairfield defeated Niagara 81-71 on Dec. 5.
Griffs edged at Marist
Jao Ituka had 22 points as Marist narrowly beat Canisius, 71-70, in Poughkeepsie.
THe Griffs’ last lead was at 56-55 with 7:39 to play on 3-pointer by Scott Hitchon but theRed Foxes took he lead for good at the 7:16 mark on a 3-pointer by Samkelo Cele.
Noah Harris had 14 points for Marist (10-13, 5-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ricardo Wright added 13 points.
Jordan Henderson had 19 points for the Golden Griffins (8-17, 4-10).
Ahamadou Fofana added 16 points.
Armon Harried, the Golden Griffins’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 12 points per game, scored 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.
Women’s Games
• Canisius 65, Marist 61: The Griffs (4-20, 2-13 MAAC) snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Red Foxes (6-16, 4-10 MAAC).
Athina Lexa had a game-high 26 points for Canisius while Dani Haskell (Franklinville) had 13 and Erika Joseph 12.
Lexa is the first Canisius freshman to score at least 25 in a game in 16 years. Amando Cavo was the last to do it, against Niagara, in 2006.
After Marist had taken a 61-60 lead with 3:33 left, Canisius finished off the game with five points from the foul line.
““I’m extremely proud of our team and their growth in comparison from the last game,” said Canisius coach Sahar Nusseibeh.
Canisius is at Manhattan Thursday.
• Niagara 80, Monmouth 74: The Purple Eagles (11-12, 8-7 MAAC), scored 50 points in the second half, including 29 in the final quarter, to beat the Hawks (13-9, 8-5).
The Parker sisters, Angel and Alliyah, both Cardinal O’Hara grads, led the way for Niagara. Angel had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Alliyah had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Niagara ended the game on a 7-0 run, all by Angel Parker on a field goal and five free throws.
• Northern Illinois 69, UB 64 (OT): The Bulls’ five-game winning streak ended on the road. Dyaisha Fair led all scorers in the game with 27 points for UB (16-8, 10-4 MAAC). Georgia Woolley had 15 points and Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O’Hara) had 12 points and 18 rebounds.
UB’s only lead in the entire game came with 3:02 left in overtime as a free throw by Fair made it 58-57 for the Bulls but a 3-pointer by Nia Ahart with 2:36 left put the Huskies (10-12, 7-7), in the lead to stay.
UB is at Ball State Wednesday.
• George Washington 60, St. Bona 47: The Bonnies were held to just two points in the fourth quarter while the Colonials scored 23, turning a 45-37 deficit after three quarters into a 13-point victory.
The Colonials, 9-14 overall and 2-8 in the Atlantic 10, ended the game on a 31-7 run that included the final 16 points.
Asianae Johnson had 17 points for Bona, 12-11 overall and 4-8 in the Atlantic 10. Bona is at VCU Wednesday at 6 p.m.